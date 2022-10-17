GLOUCESTER — The state Supreme Judicial Court has declined to consider a further appeal of the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by residents of the area around the city’s new elementary school on part of Mattos Field.
The decision paves the way for the city to begin receiving reimbursement from the state for a portion of the cost of the project, something that has been held up by the litigation, city officials say.
The group “Save Mattos Field,” led by local activist Patti Amaral, has been fighting the city’s decision to take part of the Webster Street park for construction of the new school, which will consolidate the city’s two elementary schools on one site.
The group, in a so-called “ten taxpayer” lawsuit, contends that the city failed to follow proper procedures for taking open space and violated the state constitution, among other arguments.
But in August, the state Appeals Court rejected their appeal of a Superior Court judge’s decision to dismiss their lawsuit. The Appeals Court decision came in the form of a summary disposition, which made any further appeal unlikely to be taken up by the state’s highest court.
Despite that, the abutters tried, filing a request for the SJC to hear their case.
On Thursday, that request was denied.
Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga said he was pleased with the decision, which will let the project, which is about 50% complete, continue moving forward.
“We appreciate all of the time and effort from our city staff and outside legal counsel that went into resolving this dispute,” said Verga.
“I respect the right that all residents and neighbors have to seek legal action, but we are looking forward now and are excited to see this project finished,” Verga said in an email.
“In the interest of transparency, there were direct costs associated with this legal case, and it took time away from staff,” he said. “I am glad to see this resolved so we can move ahead with our work.”
“This court decision also allows the city to complete the project funding agreement and move ahead with reimbursements,” Verga said.
The reimbursement agreement with the Massachusetts School Building Authority had been held up while the litigation was pending.
“The only thing I can say is we’re disappointed with the decision,” said lawyer Thomas Kenefick, who represented the project’s opponents.
“They’ve fought a courageous fight. They had a story to tell and they are trying to do the right thing for the city of Gloucester.”
Kenefick acknowledged that the denial of further appellate review was not unexpected. He said that the group will discuss “other options,” but declined to say what that might involve.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis