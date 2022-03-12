Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy for the afternoon. Morning high of 46F with temps falling to near freezing. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.