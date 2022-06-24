BOSTON — Massachusetts housing costs are continuing to skyrocket, with the median price of a single-family home jumping to $590,000 in May, according to a new report.
The latest monthly report from the Warren Group found the median price for a home in the state increased by 12.4% from the same period last year, setting a new record. The median price for townhouses and condo units was $525,500 last month, a 7.1% increase from May 2021, the group said.
Meanwhile, the number of closed sales has dwindled, falling by 7.3% since last year. There were 4,788 single-family residential home closings in May, the report notes. That’s compared to 5,165 single-family home sales in the same month a year ago.
Tim Warren, CEO of The Warren Group, said the rising costs are “truly indicative” of the current housing market, as limited inventory and fierce competition continue to drive up prices.
“The balance between supply and demand has been way out of sync for some time, and this is the manifestation of that imbalance,” Warren said in a statement. “To cope, many buyers are setting their sights on markets further and further from major hubs — and even outside of Massachusetts.”
Overall, single-family home prices in Massachusetts spiked by more than 38% since May 2020, according to the report.
Nationally, home sales dropped to a four-month low in May, falling 3.7% as buyers struggle to find a home, according to the National Association of Realtors. The median nationwide price for a home was $407,600 last month, the group said.
And there is little relief for homebuyers in other Northeastern states, which are also reporting increasing sale prices and a shortage of available properties.
In New Hampshire, the median price for a home increased by 13.6% from the same period last year to $460,000, according to the latest monthly report from the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
The median price for townhouses and condo units was $350,500 last month, a 16.9% increase from March 2021, the association said.
But in Massachusetts, home prices have risen faster than in any other state since 1980, according to housing officials. Rents have increased by 75% since 2000, with some communities seeing rental costs double in recent years.
On Beacon Hill, policymakers are taking step to encourage more home building amid the shrinking inventory that is edging first-time buyers out of the market. The crunch is also affecting the state’s economic growth, making it much harder to attract new families and companies.
A law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in January, as part of a $627 million economic development package, allows town governing bodies to change local zoning with a simple majority vote. Previously a two-thirds vote was required.
The law is part of the Baker administration’s ambitious goal to facilitate at least 135,000 new housing units by 2025.
The state permitted only 470,000 new housing units since 1990, compared to nearly double that between 1960 and 1990.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.