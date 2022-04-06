BOSTON — Massachusetts jails and prisons will be required to offer a range of medication-assisted treatments for inmates struggling with opioid addiction.
That’s according to U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins, who recently announced that her office has conducted a review to ensure that state and county jails and correctional facilities are able to offer the three federally approved medications used for treatment of opioid use disorder.
“Medications are a vitally important weapon in battling the opioid crisis, and our carceral facilities are on the front lines in that raging battle,” Rollins said in a statement.
Rollins said jails and prisons will be required to offer the FDA-approved anti-addiction medications — methadone, buprenorphine and the long-acting drug known as Vivitrol — to help inmates serving their sentences to get clean.
Sheriff’s offices in Worcester, Plymouth, and Dukes counties are implementing plans to provide the medications before the end of the year, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Until then, inmates in those facilities needing treatment will be transferred to other facilities that have the required medicines available.
Other sheriffs offices — including Essex, Suffolk and Middlesex counties — have already implemented similar opioid medication assisted treatment programs.
Rollins said the review is part of an ongoing effort to remove “discriminatory barriers” for treatment of substance use among the state’s prison population.
Federal court rulings have determined that opioid use disorder is a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. That means jails and prisons are required under state and federal laws to provide access to treatment.
Rollins credited county sheriffs’ offices and the state Department of Corrections for their work and cooperation with her office’s review of the programs.
“Their work, combined with our review and settlement, distinguishes Massachusetts as one of the few states in the country in which every correctional facility at the state, local and federal level, is, or will soon be, maintaining all forms of MOUD for inmates,” she said. “This work saves lives.”
A pilot program created as part of a 2018 opioid-related bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker authorized sheriffs to offer medication treatment to inmates serving time or awaiting trial in seven county jails, including Essex and Middlesex.
The Medication Assisted Treatment Center at the Middleton House of Corrections, which opened under a pilot program in September 2019, was built in a former print shop at the jail and dispenses suboxone, methadone and vivitrol to inmates with opioid addiction.
The sheriff’s office contracts with two providers, Wellpath and Acadia Health, to administer the program. At least 1,293 inmates have gone through the program since it was created, according to the sheriff’s office.
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said he initially had concerns about allowing the use of methadone and buprenorphine — known by the brand name Suboxone — behind bars.
Both drugs are commonly diverted by inmates and sold for use in jails and correctional facilities.
“It was a total change in culture,” Coppinger said. “We spent all this money over the years trying to keep the stuff out, now we’re bringing it in.”
Coppinger said the program is helping inmates who are dealing with opioid addiction to stay on their medication and complete substance abuse programs while they are serving time, but also helps maintain order in the jail, which is one of the state’s largest houses of correction.
“For one, it cuts down on overdoses from people smuggling drugs into jail,” he said. “But if an inmate is stable and on their medication, they’re also less likely to act out.”
Besides Massachusetts only a handful of states — including New Jersey, New York, Vermont and Washington — provide methadone and buprenorphine to inmates.
To date, only Massachusetts and Rhode Island provide all three FDA-approved medications to inmates.
