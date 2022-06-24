BOSTON — Bay State politicians and advocacy groups are speaking out about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark law protecting abortion rights.
While access to abortion in Massachusetts is protected under a 2020 state law, the high court's 6-3 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after nearly a half-century drew swift praise from conservative groups and condemnation from Democrats and women's health advocacy groups.
Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who supports abortion access, said he is "deeply disappointed" by the decision and that it will have "major consequences" for women living in states that restrict the procedure.
Baker signed an executive order Friday prohibiting executive branch departments from cooperating with other states that decide to investigate women coming to Massachusetts to get the procedure. The order also shields abortion clinic workers from losing their licenses over potential legal actions filed by states.
"The commonwealth has long been a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to reproductive health services, while other states have criminalized or otherwise restricted access," Baker said. "This executive order will further preserve that right and protect reproductive health care providers who serve out-of-state residents."
Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat and frontrunner to become the state's next governor, blasted the ruling and vowed to make the state a safe haven for women seeking the procedure.
"We knew this was coming, but that doesn’t make it any less painful, less enraging, or less terrifying for the tens of millions of people who stand to lose access to basic, life-saving care," Healey said in a statement. "We'll do everything we can to ensure patients from across the country can receive needed care and to support and protect our providers who are offering that care."
Members of the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation also ripped the court’s draft decision and pledged to work to codify abortion rights nationwide.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Cambridge, accused the court’s conservative majority of imposing "far-right, unpopular views on the entire country."
Conservatives and groups who do not support abortion praised the opinion, describing it as the culmination of a decades-long effort to overturn Roe V. Wade.
"For decades, we were told this was a ‘settled issue’ in American law and culture, but that was a lie and the tide has turned," Andrew Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Family Institute, said in a statement. "But this is only the beginning."
Despite the Supreme Court ruling, the right to an abortion is still protected in Massachusetts under a state law that went into effect two years ago.
In 2020, Democrats who control the state Legislature pushed through a new law that codified a woman’s right to get an abortion. The move was in response to changes in the makeup of the Supreme Court that gave it a conservative majority.
The so-called ROE Act prohibits the state from interfering with a “person’s personal decision” to get an abortion, allows the procedure after 24 weeks when deemed necessary by a doctor, and lowers the age of consent from a parent or judge from 18 to 16.
Prior to passage of the ROE Act, abortion in Massachusetts was protected by the Roe v. Wade ruling, as well as a decision by the state Supreme Judicial Court.
Advocates say the state’s protections will make it a “sanctuary” for women from other states. At least 13 states have so-called “trigger laws” that would automatically ban abortions in the event of a ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a group that advocates for abortion protections.
Several other states are likely to pass restrictive laws on abortion access, the group says.
Beckwith said groups that oppose abortion in Massachusetts are looking at a "re-energized fight" in the state to push for restrictions on the procedure in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.
"A child conceived in Massachusetts should have the same right to be born as a child conceived in Mississippi," he said. "Tragically, the whole apparatus of state government in Massachusetts is aligned against the unborn and aligned with Planned Parenthood and the abortion industry."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.