BOSTON — Massachusetts saw its outward migration of taxpayers and income skyrocket by nearly 72% in 2021, according to newly released Census data.
Massachusetts’ net loss of adjusted gross income to other states grew from $2.5 billion in 2020 to $4.3 billion in 2021, according to the latest Internal Revenue Service data.
More than 67% of the outward migration was to income tax-free Florida and New Hampshire, with a combined net loss of 12,700 residents leaving for those two states, according to the IRS.
Watchdog groups say the latest census data underscores the need for Beacon Hill policymakers to cut taxes and take other steps to reduce the cost of living.
“The Massachusetts Legislature needs to understand just how much the Bay State is at risk,” Jim Stergios, executive director of the Boston-based Pioneer Institute, said in a statement. “Leadership must act to increase our state’s competitiveness by enacting laws and policies that encourage business and people not only to move here, but to remain here.”
On Beacon Hill, state leaders are wrestling with proposals to cut taxes and reduce the state’s high cost of living as part of broader effort to stop outward migration and make the state more attractive to new families and businesses.
Gov. Maura Healey, who took office in January, has expressed concerns about the exodus of residents and businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healey filed a package of tax cuts along with her $55.5 billion budget proposal that calls for expanding tax credits for housing and child care, cutting business taxes, and updating the estate tax, among other changes she says are aimed at improving the state’s competitiveness.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, also filed a tax-relief package that includes similar proposals aimed at making the state more affordable.
A recent report by the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants suggests the state could see an exodus of top earners in response to the voter-approved millionaires’ tax, which set a new 4% surtax on individuals with incomes above $1 million a year.
The report, which was based on a survey of 270 accountants, found that at least 82% said their high-income clients are considering leaving Massachusetts in the next year, with 50% or more citing the millionaires’ tax as the primary reason.
Florida and New Hampshire were among the most popular states for relocation, the report noted.
Still, the left-leaning Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center issued a report earlier this month arguing that the wealth flight in the state is minimal compared to other states and that research shows state tax levels have “little impact on the decisions of high-income households about where to live.”
Overall, nearly 57,000 more people moved out of Massachusetts between July 2021 and July 2022, according to previously released census data. That’s one of the highest rates of domestic migration in the nation.
The Bay State reached a peak of 7 million residents as of the 2020 Census, but has seen its overall population shrink in the last three years by about 50,000 people.
