BOSTON — Massachusetts is poised to become a "titan" among states that have authorized sports wagering, with online bets set to get underway this week.
Last Friday, several sportsbooks were given a green light by state gaming regulators will start taking wagers on games through websites, apps on users’ smartphones, tablets and other electronic gadgets. The move, years in the making, comes more than a month after the official launch of in-person sports wagering.
"It's going to be huge," said Lou Monaco, a gaming analyst for BetMassachusetts.com, an industry affiliated website. "With its dedicated fan base in Boston, the state could easily be among the top five, with mobile bets getting underway."
Monaco said the only downside for the state is that it's launching mobile bets after the NFL football season in the Super Bowl, which is normally a peak time.
But he said this year's NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament, which starts four days after mobile launch, will offer the first big sporting event for placing online bets.
"That event could generate up to $210 million in wagers alone," Monaco said.
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering for adults 21 years of age and older in August and set up a system to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
Under the system, sports-betting operators will be taxed at 15% of gross retail wagering sales and 20% for online and fantasy sports wagers.
The law also allows in-state betting on college sports, but not on Massachusetts teams unless they are participating in tournaments such as the NCAA March Madness basketball competition.
In-person sports betting got underway at the end of January with three licensed casinos — Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett — accepting wagers on professional and collegiate games.
More than $500,000 was wagered Jan. 31 — the first day of sports betting at those facilities, state gaming officials said. A report on the first full month of revenue from sports betting is due to be released in a few weeks.
Combined, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park reported net revenues of $65,706 on the first day, which generated $9,861 in tax revenue for the state. Encore reported losses of $75,230, according to the commission.
At least seven companies will begin accepting online bets beginning next Friday, including FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook. Two other mobile operators — Fanatics and Bally Bet — will begin taking wagers in May.
Last month, the nine companies were given a temporary license by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Each of the operators is required to pay a $1 million fee to get a mobile betting license, which will be valid for at least one year.
Both FanDuel and DraftKings are hyping the advent of mobile sports betting in Massachusetts with a barrage of TV and digital ads, offering sign-up bonuses for players who register ahead of the launch.
The state’s move to legalize wagering on games was in response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in nearly all states except Nevada.
At least 31 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Beacon Hill leaders estimate the state stands to get about $60 million a year in revenue from wagers, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
Gaming experts say Massachusetts is poised in coming years to become a titan of sports wagering as the market fully matures.
One report from the group PlayMA suggests the state's market could handle up to $5.2 billion in gross receipts from bets in the first full year of wagers.
If that pans out, it would put Massachusetts ahead of sport betting industry titans like Arizona and Virginia, which legalized wagers on games two years ago.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.