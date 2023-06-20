BOSTON — Massachusetts’ sports wagering industry continues to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars, which bodes well for the state’s tax coffers, but the money train is slowing down amid a shortage of major sporting events.
A report issued by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday shows that retail and online sports betting operations took more than $450 million in wagers during the previous month, drumming up more than $62 million in revenue for the businesses.
That also translates into more than $12.1 million in taxes for the state, the report states.
The sports-betting handle collectively eclipsed revenue from table and slots games at casinos in May, which totaled more than $33 million.
Sports wagering analysts noted the May sports betting handle was about 21.5% lower, or about $100 million, than the previous month. Most attributed to the shortage of major sporting events.
“These numbers will be most affected by the bare sports calendar, so they will continue on a downward trajectory for the foreseeable future,” said Dru James, a sports betting analyst for the industry affiliated BetMassachusetts website.
The majority of sports bets were placed online, according to the report, with DraftKings, FanDuel and four other sportsbooks authorized to take online wagers reporting more than $443 million in current and future bets last month.
DraftKings reported the largest amount of wagers, totaling more than $221 million, or nearly half of all wagers placed online, according to the report. FanDuel reported the second highest amount, or $135.3 million in wagers.
Analysts say the figures show that DraftKings has “cemented its place as the top sportsbook in Massachusetts, with the largest handle for the third-straight month.”
“Dominating the Massachusetts market so far is a big victory for DraftKings as it continues to battle with FanDuel on a national scale,” said Connor Grootenhuis, managing editor at the industry affiliated PlayMA website.
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering for adults 21 years of age and older last year, and set up a system to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
In-person sports betting began at the end of January, with three casinos licensed to accept wagers on professional and out-of-state collegiate games. In March, mobile bets got underway with six sportsbooks authorized to accept online bets through websites and apps on smartphones and other electronic devices.
Beacon Hill leaders estimate the state stands to get about $60 million a year in tax revenue from the new industry, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
To date, the state has collected more than $33.5 million in taxes from sports wagering, according to the commission.
At least 35 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.