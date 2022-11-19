BOSTON — Massachusetts will get more than $9.3 million from a multi-state settlement with Google to resolve allegations that the tech giant misled consumers about its location tracking practices.
The $391.5 million settlement with 40 states, the largest in U.S. history dealing with privacy, follows a year-long investigation by state attorneys general into how the California-based company tracked users’ locations using its apps and websites.
Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office participated in the litigation, called the settlement a historic win for consumers.
“Technology companies need to be upfront with users about how and when their data is tracked and shared, especially when it comes to location information which can reveal personal information about people’s lives,” Healey said in a statement.
Healey, who takes over as Massachusetts governor in January after winning last week’s gubernatorial election, said the investigation showed that Google uses the personal and behavioral data it collects to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of its advertising customers.
“This data has the potential to reveal intimate and sensitive details, including, as Google has acknowledged, whether a person has sought reproductive health care,” she said.
Earlier this year, several states including Texas, Indiana and Washington filed a federal lawsuit accusing Google of deceiving users over its tracking practices. Arizona filed a similar legal challenge against the company and settled it for $85 million last month.
The litigation was prompted in response to a 2018 Associated Press investigation that revealed Google can record a person’s movements even when the “Location History” setting is turned off. The AP reported that the privacy issue affected more than 2 billion users of Google devices.
The company’s data-gathering tools generates more than $200 billion in annual ad revenue for its corporate coffers, according to the news agency.
Under the terms of the settlement, Google has also agreed to make its tracking practices more transparent to users, including showing them how to turn location settings on and off and disclosing what kind of data it collects from users.
Google issued a statement in response to the settlement saying it was based on “outdated product policies” that the company has since changed.
In a blog post on Monday, Google said that it will be “making updates in the coming months to provide even greater controls and transparency over location data.”
