BOSTON — Voters braved cold weather and concerns about civil unrest and the coronavirus on Tuesday, flocking to the polls to pick a president and a U.S. senator while deciding two ballot questions and a host of local races.
Topping the ballot, Democrat Joe Biden easily outpaced Republican Donald Trump in deep-blue Massachusetts, which hasn't voted for a Republican president since Ronald Reagan in 1984. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden, won another six-year term after fending off a challenge from Republican Kevin O’Connor, a Dover attorney making his first run for elected office.
Massachusetts voters were also deciding two ballot questions and a host of legislative races.
Election officials predicted record turnout among the state’s 4.8 million voters, with more than 2.5 million ballots already cast by mail and during early voting ahead of Election Day.
On Tuesday, local clerks reported heavy turnout at town halls, community centers and schools where bundled-up voters formed long lines in the blustery conditions.
"It's going to be one for the record books," said Beverly City Clerk Lisa Kent. "We had lines at polling sites this morning, and there's been a steady stream all day.”
Over the border in New Hampshire, Biden was ahead of Trump by about 7,000 votes with only 10% of the precincts counted at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Democrat Hillary Clinton won the Granite State four years earlier with the narrowest of margins — some 2,736 votes over Trump.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster also faced reelection in New Hampshire, though polls suggested each would have wide margins of support at the polls.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas appeared locked in a close race against Republican challenger Matt Mowers in the 1st District.
Long lines
In Massachusetts, Secretary of State William Galvin predicted overall turnout would exceed 3.6 million, which would be upward of 300,000 votes more than were cast in the 2016 presidential election.
Of those, more than 1.3 million ballots were expected to be cast in person on Tuesday.
Galvin said a record-setting turnout is driven, in part, by interest in the presidential race as well as changes to laws making it easier to cast a ballot.
An Election Day survey of Massachusetts voters by AP VoteCast found 72% of the state’s voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Despite concerns about voter intimidation and civil unrest, there weren't reports of any major issues at the polls as of Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the state chapter of the Election Protection coalition, which organized hundreds of nonpartisan poll monitors, said the biggest issue as of midday was long lines outside polling locations, which were made even longer by social distancing rules aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19.
"We’ve seen lines as long as 175 people, with people waiting north of 40 minutes at peak times," Sophia Hall, a Boston-based civil rights attorney and coalition leader, told reporters during a virtual briefing Tuesday morning. "That’s a concern particularly for elderly voters."
Hall said there were also issues with translation assistance and "improper voter ID requests" by election officials in Lawrence and other Massachusetts cities with large Latino populations. State law allows poll workers to ask voters for ID in certain situations, including if a poll worker has a "reasonable" reason to request it.
COVID-19 fears
Tuesday's election was playing out as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, with COVID-19 infections rising nationally and locally.
To prevent spread of the virus, polling stations required masks and social distancing.
Massachusetts is also one of a number of states that dramatically increased mail-in voting options before the election, and voters clearly embraced the changes. Nearly 60% of ballots cast before Tuesday were by mail, according to Galvin’s office.
But the virus precautions also mean local election clerks will be counting ballots days after the election.
Unlike the Sept. 1 primary, ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be received by election officials as late as Nov. 6 and still be counted. Mailed ballots received after Election Day will be counted by local election clerks after Nov. 6. Those votes will be added to Election Day tallies, which could end up deciding any close races.
