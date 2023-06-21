In the tide pools of Winter Island, on the floating docks in Beverly, and around the rocky shores of Marblehead, there are countless biological invaders that may threaten our ecosystem, referred to as invasive species.
An invasive species is defined by the USDA as any non-native species that causes or is likely to cause environmental or economic harm to the region which they have invaded. These species are a particular focus of the Salem Sound Coastwatch, a non-profit coastal watershed environmental group that's been monitoring invasives since 2003.
“We visit docks, tide pools, and beaches during low tide. [Along with] a group of volunteers ranging from just a couple to 15 or so. They're given a data sheet that has all of the species names and then essentially they're just looking and collecting things in buckets and nets. Then, we get the group together, and we all decide as a group how abundant each of the species we found was- very common, uncommon, rare and so on,” explained Associate Director of Salem Sound Coastwatch Alison Frye.
By visiting coastal sites across Massachusetts Bay at least three times a year, the Salem Sound Coastwatch works with volunteers to compile important data on the fluctuation of invasive populations. There are marine species such as Green Crabs or European Oysters that you may notice while walking along the beach, but never realize are completely alien to your environment under normal circumstances- making them especially capable of disrupting the delicate balance of the marine ecosystem and outcompeting native species.
“I remember when I first moved [to Salem] some 20 years ago, I went out at the end of Derby Wharf and looked over the edge and it was just covered with mussels,” said Executive Director Barbara Warren at a free marine invasive species workshop earlier this June. “Now over the years people have been asking me- ‘where have the mussels gone?’ Because no one was watching them.”
Mussels, along with sea stars or soft-shell clams are just a few of the native marine species that a beach-goer may notice is much less prominent than it was in recent years. However, a much deeper examination using SETL (or settlement) plate tests, which are devices left in the water and then later taken out and scraped for organisms to identify, revealed that the mussels had not disappeared, but had moved- possibly due to the introduction of an invasive species and predator, the Asian Shore Crab.
“[In the SETL plate] we see muscle fat everywhere. So muscles are still producing and they're still here. We know that they're growing but the question is where they grow,” explained Warren. “I think people used to see them on the rocky shore, but that's where the Asian Shore Crab is. So, nobody's proved this, but when mussels are really small and fat, they’re really easy for the Asian Shore Crabs to eat. I think that would be an interesting further study.”
When left unchecked, these seemingly small and sometimes inconspicuous changes in marine biodiversity can lead to the displacement of native species, degradation of natural habitats, spread of diseases, as well as the disruption of human activity.
In 2006, Salem Sound Coastwatch became a founding member of The Marine Invader Monitoring and Information Collaborative (MIMIC), a collaborative volunteer monitoring initiative between non-profit environmental organizations, state and federal workers from agencies like the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management (CZM), trained volunteers, and scientists. The MIMIC network allows scientists and the general public alike to play a part in monitoring invasives by providing training volunteers.
“We're only so big of an organization,” said Frye. “But if you can tap into all the citizens and the community members that are out walking the beaches and stuff every day, [and] if you can train them to keep an eye out on what's going on, there [would be] just so many more eyes on the water.”
Thanks to a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in 2014 Salem Sound Coastwatch started their “School to Sea” program where students from local schools are provided hands-on education on local marine life by helping to monitor for invasives across the coast. Since then, the organization has worked with over 3,500 students.
“When we have school events, there's always a couple students that want to become marine biologists, who really light up when handling the animals and want to know everything about them,” explained Chris Marchese, Salem Sound Coastwatch’s Community Engagement and Volunteer Coordinator. “So even if there's just one kid who walks away thinking- ‘I wanna learn more about this’, maybe they’ll become a marine biologist, a researcher of some kind, an advocate, or even a policymaker that protects a marine environment. I think that that's what we're aiming for in terms of education.”
“We really need eyes on the water- and it's fun!” said Warren. “And don't get intimidated, you learn just by doing it and the more you're out there looking and talking about it, the more it sinks into your head. We never know what we're going to find out there, and we hope you'll join us.”
The next planned invasive species monitoring will take place next Tuesday at Winter Island. Further information and other volunteer opportunities/events can be found on the Salem Sound Coastwatch website: salemsound.org.