BOSTON — The state's Republican Party remains embroiled in a costly court fight with its treasurer over control of the party's finances as it struggles with fundraising efforts ahead of the November elections.
The lawsuit, filed by MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons in February in Middlesex Superior Court, alleges that Patrick Crowley was part of a "plot" to disrupt the party's business operations over a political disagreement with the party's chairman.
In the complaint, Lyons alleges Crowley "breached his duty of good faith and loyalty" by prompting Berkshire Bank to freeze payments of business expenses from the party's bank account "placing the MassGOP in default of its financial obligations."
"As a direct result of the unlawful violations of Patrick Crowley, MassGOP has incurred damage including but not limited to time, effort and expense to rehabilitate advantageous business contracts and relations with third parties," the complaint states.
Since the litigation was filed, however, lawyers for both sides have been wrangling in court over access to the party's files and bank statements and depositions.
One issue preventing the case from proceeding appears to be whether Lyons will give his deposition remotely on Zoom, or in-person.
Crowley's attorney Christopher Callanan alleges in court filings that Lyons refused to give his remote deposition at a July 28 meeting unless there were stipulations placed on disclosure of the video recording.
Callanan asked the court to order Lyons to appear for a remote deposition, arguing there is no standing to shield the information from his testimony.
"The public interest far outweighs plaintiff’s allegation of potential embarrassment," Callanan wrote. "Granting him the relief he seeks permits him to shield from public scrutiny the actions he has taken on behalf of the committee."
In a separate court filing, MassGOP's attorney David Carr said Lyons has expressed concerns that a video recording of his deposition "presented an opportunity for abuse to gain political advantage."
Carr said Lyons would have agreed to the deposition if there was a "confidentiality stipulation" that would restrict the use of the recording "to only counsel and their respective clients." But, he claimed, Crowley's attorney "chose to postpone so as to request judicial intervention."
"There is no need to compel deposition of Lyons," Carr wrote in the court filing. "He is ready and willing to proceed with his deposition."
But Crowley's lawyer argues there's "no cause" for a confidentiality agreement and reiterated his request that the court order Lyons to appear for a deposition "without limitation as to the use of the transcript or videotape."
"It is well settled that allegations of potential embarrassment, or the fear of unjustified adverse publicity are insufficient grounds for a protective order," Callanan wrote in a court filing.
Callanan also asked the court to order Lyons to reimburse his client for $1,280 in legal costs, including the hiring of a videographer.
The legal wrangling comes as the party struggles from a lack of money for GOP candidates and as costs for the lawsuit mount with the litigation dragging on.
The Republican State Committee, the party's main fundraising arm, only banked about $55,000 in contributions in August, leaving about $62,000 in cash available as of Sept. 1, according to filings with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Republicans have candidates running in wide-open races for governor, attorney general and state auditor in the Nov. 8 elections.
Crowley has also alleged that Lyons is violating the party's bylaws and using MassGOP money from donors to cover the costs of the legal challenge.
"The issues at stake are of legitimate interest to the hundreds of thousands of enrolled Massachusetts Republicans as well as committee members and financial donors," his attorney wrote in a recent court filing.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.