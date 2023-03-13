BOSTON — Hundreds of thousands of Medicaid recipients could see their state-sponsored health care coverage dropped with federal pandemic-related programs ending, which has state officials scrambling to provide a safety net.
Under the COVID-19 public health emergency, the federal government required state Medicaid agencies to provide “continuous” health care coverage, even if an individual’s income eligibility changed.
As a result, enrollment in MassHealth — the state’s Medicaid program — has swelled by more than 31% since 2000, to an estimated 2.3 million recipients.
With the federal emergency declaration set to expire May 11, state health officials are beginning the process of reviewing eligibility for MassHealth enrollees to determine if they are still eligible for state-subsidized coverage.
The process, called redetermination, could see about 300,000 people dropped from the program, according to the state’s estimates. Others could lose MassHealth coverage for failing to respond to requests for information, or provide necessary documents for review.
Ahead of that process, state health agencies are staffing up and preparing a public relations campaign to let MassHealth recipients know about the pending eligibility review, and what options they have for finding new health care coverage if they are dropped.
MassHealth Director Mike Levine said the state wants to preserve coverage for those who are eligible, while ensuring that those who lose coverage don’t fall through the cracks.
“Our number one goal is to ensure that Massachusetts preserves universal coverage, and a big part of achieving that involves ensuring that everyone who is eligible for MassHealth stays on the caseload,” he told reporters during a briefing Thursday. “And for those that are not eligible for MassHealth, that they find their way to affordable coverage.”
Levine said many people who lose MassHealth coverage will likely be eligible for subsidized plans through the Massachusetts Health Connector, the state’s health insurance exchange.
To accommodate the changes, MassHealth created a new “integrated eligibility system” that will provide people who are deemed ineligible for Medicaid coverage to find a comparable plan.
The state also hired more staff at its regional enrollment centers and “doubled” the number of customer service agents fielding phone calls, Levine said.
“We are doing everything within our power to ensure that we can meet the higher volume that we expect during this period,” he said.
Health Connector Director Audrey Gasteier said that agency estimates between 100,000 and 200,000 MassHealth recipients will be eligible for coverage through the healthcare exchange.
“That’s obviously a tremendous number of people and we’re getting ready for that across the number of our domains,” she said.
Gasteier noted that Massachusetts health care law mandates that all adults have insurance, and those without state-approved coverage face tax penalties.
“We don’t like to hammer that message, or use it as a stick,” she said. “But we want people to know the coverage gaps beyond a certain number of months could result in a tax penalty.”
Nationwide, roughly 15 million people could be dropped from Medicaid when the continuous coverage requirement ends, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Under a federal bill approved by Congress in December, the enhanced federal Medicaid match will be phased out over the course of the year, a move aimed at preventing a “cliff effect” from states reducing their Medicaid rolls quickly. States have until May 31, 2024, to redetermine enrollees’ eligibility.
Massachusetts is among the states that will begin the process of reviewing eligibility April 1, but it could be weeks before they begin removing ineligible Medicaid recipients.
Gov. Maura Healey has acknowledged the challenge of reviewing millions of MassHealth recipients to determine if they are still eligible, and helping those who get dropped to find new coverage.
“We know what we’re facing right now this spring with redetermination,” she told reporters during a budget briefing. “We know the work that we need to do.”
Recent national surveys suggest that many Medicaid recipients aren’t even aware the changes are coming, or that they may lose coverage.
Gasteier said state agencies are gearing up for a full-throttle, multi-language public outreach effort to inform Medicaid recipients.
“You’ll be seeing Health Connector messaging and outreach on TV, radio, billboards, and digital platforms,” she said. “We want to make sure we are reaching every community that needs to hear this message.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.