BOSTON — The state's Medicaid program is moving to limit payments for high-cost drugs to treat cancer, neurological disorders and other life-threatening illnesses.
In a report to the Legislature's Joint Committee on Health Care Financing, MassHealth said it plans to stop paying for nearly a dozen drugs pending approval or approved by the Food and Drug Administration that have been estimated to cost more than $100,000 a year for patients.
The pricing limits through MassHealth's 340B Drug Pricing Program, which would go into effect on Nov. 15, are authorized under a 2019 law allowing the state’s Medicaid program to negotiate the prices of drugs with manufacturers.
The list of 11 expensive medicines includes Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer T-cell therapy drugs, Abecma and Breyanzi, which were approved by the Federal Drug Administration over the past two years to treat certain kinds of lymphoma.
Another drug targeted by state regulators is Novartis' Kymriah, which was approved the FDA last year to treat adults with certain types of B-cell, non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
The agency is also seeking to limit costs for is Hemgenix, an FDA-approved medicine used to treat adults with severe and moderately severe haemophilia B, an inherited bleeding disorder; and Luxturna, a gene therapy used to treat children and adult patients with an inherited form of vision loss that may result in blindness.
"It is important to note that drug manufacturers are typically unwilling to pay rebates on drugs purchased through the 340B Drug Pricing Program, and states cannot collect the standard federal rebate on drugs purchased through the 340B program," the agency wrote. "Many manufacturers are also unwilling to pay state-only rebates, including value-based rebates, on a drug that does not have a standard federal rebate."
MassHealth said the move will have "no impact" on coverage of medically necessary drugs and will not limit access to the drugs, or the ability of hospitals to receive payment for these drugs when purchased through the 340B program and provided to non-MassHealth patients.
"This policy affects only the method by which specific high-cost drugs may be purchased when provided to MassHealth members, and does not impact the use of 340B drugs for other patients," the agency said.
Massachusetts has pushed for years to reduce its Medicaid costs, which consume a sizable chunk of the state's $55 billion operating budget. MassHealth's prescription drug costs have nearly doubled since 2012, according to state data. Medicaid is required to cover almost all drugs.
In 2018, then-President Donald Trump rejected a proposal that would have allowed Massachusetts to exclude expensive drugs from MassHealth coverage.
But the Inflation Reduction Act, a federal law signed by President Joe Biden last year, includes provisions to lower prescription drug costs for people with Medicare, including limiting insulin to $35 per month, beginning in 2023.
Drug manufacturers will be required to pay rebates to Medicare if they increase prices faster than inflation for drugs used by Medicare beneficiaries, under the new rules.
Recent polls show rising drug prices are a top concern among the general public, with large majorities of Democrats and Republicans favoring policy actions to lower costs.
But the pharmaceutical industry has argued that allowing states or the federal government to negotiate drug prices would stifle innovation.
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that 15 out of 1,300 drugs approved the FDA in the next 30 years, or about 1%, would not come to market as a result of the act's provisions.
The Kaiser Family Foundation, which supports the changes, said requiring drug companies to pay rebates for price increases faster than inflation will help to limit annual increases in drug prices for people with Medicare and possibly also those with private insurance.
"While it is possible that drug manufacturers may respond to the inflation rebates by increasing launch prices, overall, this provision is expected to limit out-of-pocket drug spending growth and put downward pressure on premiums," the health care research firm wrote in a recent report.
