ANDOVER — The Addison Gallery of American Art will present the first museum survey devoted to artist Alison Elizabeth Taylor, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Known for her daring and inventive fusion of the old-world practice of marquetry, or wood inlay, with gritty and provocative subject matter, Taylor tells tales that are unequivocally modern.
The Andover exhibition assembles dozens of works that chronicle Taylor's steady mastery of the now nearly obsolete techniques of this rarified medium and reveal her talent as an extraordinary storyteller and chronicler of 21st-century American culture.
It will be accompanied by a fully illustrated publication featuring essays by exhibition curator Allison Kemmerer, New Yorker journalist Naomi Fry, and novelist Lynne Tillman.
Consisting of approximately 50 large-scale single panel works as well as a room-sized installation, "Alison Elizabeth Taylor: The Sum of It" traces the evolution of the artist’s work.
Taylor’s early paintings explore space, line, color, and form within the limited palette afforded by the grains and tones of natural woods to more recent vividly colored “hybrids” that layer marquetry, paint, and photographic imagery to heighten the tension between textures while directly engaging with the rich art historical lineage of trompe l’oeil.
Lately, and in large part due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, Taylor’s attention has turned from desert spaces to the urban outdoors of her Brooklyn neighborhood.
Brand new works inspired by the interrelationship of the natural and built environment and the resilience of her neighborhood and community, complete the presentation.
A native Nevadan, she often uses her hometown of Las Vegas as a lens through which to examine contemporary American life. Trained as a painter, her work with marquetry began with collages that used wood grain contact paper purchased at a 99¢ store.
Later, inspired by the trompe l’oeil marquetry panels in the Duke of Urbino’s fifteenth-century Studiolo (Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York) she taught herself the methods of wood marquetry and began to work with real veneers.
Juxtaposing the over-the-top and lavish connotations of this craft with dystopian images of blighted desert landscapes, anonymous subdivisions, glitzy casinos, and seedy cocktail lounges, along with their inhabitants, Taylor creates a tension between surface and subject, appearance and reality.
IF YOU GO
Alison Elizabeth Taylor: The Sum of It
Addison Gallery of American Art
Phillips Academy
3 Chapel Ave., Andover
Saturday, Feb. 18 through July 31
Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.