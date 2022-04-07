BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill has apologized for the incident last weekend when the city’s parks and recreation director told a group of teenagers playing basketball to leave a public park.
At the same time, Cahill said he is concerned about the “vitriol” directed at Bruce Doig, the parks and recreation director, who has come under criticism for his actions.
“I ask that anyone who is unhappy with how things went on Saturday, please keep in mind we are all neighbors, and please work with us,” Cahill wrote in a message on his official Facebook page.
The incident took place Saturday morning at Pete’s Park, a neighborhood park that was improved and dedicated in 2018 in honor of Pete Frates, the Beverly resident who helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research. In response to complaints from neighbors, Doig went to the park and told the group of about 15 teenagers to leave or he would call police.
A group of about 30 students and several supporters showed up at the City Council meeting Monday night at City Hall to protest Doig’s actions.
Beverly High School senior Alex O’Neil told councilors that the 3-on-3 league was part of a senior project organized to bring friends together before they go off to college and to pay homage to Pete Frates and support ALS research.
Doig said he told the teenagers to leave because the 3-on-3 league was an “organized” event and required a permit.
In his Facebook message, Cahill said the “interactions” between Doig and the teenagers and parents at the park “did not go as we hope such conversations would.”
“For that, Mr. Doig and I both apologize to the teenagers involved and the community,” Cahill wrote.
Cahill said that criticism directed at him and Doig was fair, but he is concerned about the “vitriol” directed at Doig.
“He is a good person and a passionate longtime advocate for the people and public spaces of Beverly,” Cahill wrote. “He cares deeply about the community and has a long record of meaningful accomplishments, including partnering with residents throughout Beverly over many years to protect and improve many of our public spaces and parks.”
Cahill said the incident has prompted city officials to “revisit” their policies surrounding the use of public playgrounds and parks. He said the city has avoided permitting larger, organized events in smaller parks that are located in residential neighborhoods due to concerns over parking and noise.
“In the wake of events Saturday, valid points have been made that as these parks are public, they need to be kept available as such,” Cahill wrote. “We are now reevaluating how best to do so.”
Cahill said he planned to meet this week with the three student organizers to come up with a resolution for the 3-on-3 games.
