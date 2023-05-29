SALEM — “Mayor Bob” McCarthy has returned to the City Council after serving nearly five full months as acting mayor. But he won’t be staying for long.
With another election season about to begin, McCarthy has announced he doesn’t plan to seek re-election. That leaves his seat in Ward 1 wide open as nomination papers to run become available Monday, June 5. Papers must be returned by Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 5 p.m. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7, with a preliminary scheduled for Sept. 19 if necessary.
It’s the first time in nearly 20 years that McCarthy’s name won’t be somewhere on the ballot.
“It has been a great run,” he said, sitting behind the mayor’s desk Thursday night as the City Council moved through committee meetings. “I was honored when the City Council elevated me to the position of acting mayor. I couldn’t ... I can’t express to them the thanks I have for allowing me to do this. It was the opportunity of a lifetime, despite the portrait on the wall.”
The photo on the wall, which McCarthy pointed to, was a canvas printed with a portrait of a bearded, pre-mayoral Bob McCarthy wearing a chef hat.
“Everything being said with the election cycle, myself elevating to be acting mayor ... I felt in the back of my mind that this was going to be my last year on the City Council either way,” McCarthy continued. “With this strange election cycle this spring, and with papers not being able to be pulled until June, I wanted to come out and say ...”
McCarthy then motioned his hands outwardly, indicating the purpose of the interview — him not running for re-election.
“I’m already hearing people are thinking about running,” he said. “I wish them all the luck in the world.”
Council mainstay
McCarthy’s first taste for politics came in 2005, when that year’s elections saw a preliminary contest for mayor between then-incumbent Stan Usovicz and challengers Kimberley Driscoll and Kevin Harvey. There was also a race in Ward 1 between McCarthy, Aletha Hill, and Lucy Corchado, who is now president of The Point Neighborhood Association.
McCarthy went on to lose the main contest to Corchado by a decent margin, while Driscoll cruised through the preliminary to eventually become mayor for 17 years. But two years later, with Corchado herself not running in 2007, McCarthy took three of every five votes in a race against current North Shore CDC Executive Director Mickey Northcutt to win his first term in office.
Since then, McCarthy has been a mainstay on the council, and his long tenure makes him the most senior member. He was unopposed in re-election bids in 2009, 2011, and 2015, and won re-election by landslides in 2013, 2017, and 2021. His only close bid for re-election came within 8 points in 2019, against James Willis.
Ward 1, other open seats
With Dominick Pangallo sworn in as mayor on May 27, McCarthy returned to his City Council seat to represent The Point, Derby Street, Willows and Winter Island regions of Salem. Now, the ward must elect someone else to carry it into the future.
And that will be no easy task, with the volume of major projects on the horizon. Not only is the vacant land around the Salem Harbor Footprint power station due to become an offshore wind turbine construction yard, but major projects are also due at Leefort Terrace and the Willows. The ward must also contend with a massive project in Shetland Park’s pending redevelopment.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” McCarthy said. “It’s going to take someone who’s been paying attention, someone who has a firm grasp of everything that has been going on in the ward and someone who has a lot of ability to understand all the diverse issues in the ward.”
Those looking to run for Ward 1, or any ward seat on the City Council, need signatures from at least 25 registered voters in the ward. Citywide office, such as councilor-at-large or School Committee, require 100 signatures. In all cases, election officials generally suggest candidates get at least 20% extra — so at least 30 or 125 respectively — to avoid falling short of certification.
This year, in addition to all 11 City Council seats, the School Committee seats held by Mary Manning, Veronica Miranda, and Kristin Pangallo will be up for grabs. The remaining three School Committee seats, as well as the mayor’s position, aren’t due for re-election until 2025.
McCarthy said he may consider opportunities to run in the future should they arise. But after wrapping up an opportunity to lead his lifelong hometown, the acting mayor said he has other priorities awaiting him on the horizon.
“I’m not saying I’m not going to have a comeback if an opportunity arises,” he said. “But for me, I’m going to take some time, refocus on my family, and I’m going to refocus on myself.”
For more information on how to run for office, visit the elections office on the first floor of City Hall, 93 Washington St., or call 978-619-5611.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.