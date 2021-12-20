SALEM — The Board of Health may institute broad face mask and vaccine mandates in Salem, just a week after raising concerns about the winter surge in COVID-19 cases.
The board will meet Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. to declare that a public health emergency exists “due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic.” It will also discuss a mask mandate “in all public indoor spaces” and vaccine requirements for all indoor recreational and event venues (exhibition halls, bowling alleys, movie theaters, etc.), most restaurants and food businesses, and gyms and fitness centers.
The meeting comes as the COVID-19 pandemic, closing on two years, experiences yet another surge via the still-dominant delta variant and a newly discovered omicron variant of the virus. Omicron is believed to spread much faster than past variants and is already causing disruptions in Africa and Europe, prompting health officials across the United States to ramp up vaccine messaging and President Joe Biden to schedule a presidential address for Tuesday night.
The Board of Health last met on Dec. 14. The meeting focused partly on an update from Salem Hospital President Dave Roberts, who said the hospital was at 98% capacity and that even the slightest increase in COVID-19 infection would overload the facility.
In a post to social media on Monday, following news that Boston would be implementing similar vaccine mandates, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said she supports “putting in place a vaccine requirement for indoor activity in restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues and will be recommending to our Board of Health that we move in this direction.”
“With only 50% of young adults in Salem between the ages of 16 and 29 vaccinated and our local hospital at or near capacity, it’s important that we take action now,” Driscoll wrote. “There is very little wiggle room within our health care industry to address rising COVID case counts this winter.”
The proposed vaccine order, which is subject to debate and amendment before a vote, gets specific on which restaurants and food establishments it targets: “indoor portions of food service establishments offering food and drink, including restaurants, bars, and all indoor dining areas of food service establishments.” It stops there and further says it doesn’t apply to any place that offers food or drink “exclusively for off-premises or outdoor consumption, or to a food service establishment providing charitable food services such as soup kitchens.”
The agenda language on which types of businesses would be included on vaccine requirements doesn’t reference retail, salons and barbershops, or other types of businesses that don’t either sell food or manage event spaces. The proposed mask mandate, meanwhile, references “all public indoor spaces.”
“I hope that taking these measures will help our city stay safe, open and strong,” Driscoll wrote. “We want our businesses staffed and open, our kids attending in-person school uninterrupted and our hospitals available to meet our community’s health and wellness needs. With so little beds available, we are at risk of not being able to provide critical care for residents, whether it’s for COVID or some other illness or injury.”
The meeting will be held remotely on Zoom. To attend, join meeting ID “811 6233 2470” with password 362932.
