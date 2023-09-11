BEVERLY — Mayor Mike Cahill has reappointed police Chief John LeLacheur to remain on the job until 2027, when LeLacheur will reach the mandatory state retirement age of 65 for police.
In a letter to the City Council, Cahill said he has reappointed LeLacheur with a new contract that will run from this month through the chief’s 65th birthday in May of 2027. The reappointment is subject to the approval of the City Council.
“I think the chief does an outstanding job,” Cahill said in an interview. “Policing is hard and I think our department is outstanding. As a leader he’s been a real partner as part of our senior leadership team in the city.”
LeLacheur, 61, was hired by former Mayor Bill Scanlon in November 2013. He had just retired as a New Hampshire police state captain and was believed to be the first person from outside the Beverly Police Department to be named chief.
The department has made plenty of progress in recent years, including the opening of the new police station in 2021, LeLacheur said. But he is most pleased with the department’s improved relationship with the community, which he credited, in part, to the community impact unit that started when he became chief.
“We have very high satisfaction rates with the community,” LeLacheur said. “We’re working to make sure everyone gets fair and equal treatment.”
The number of police officers in the department has increased “back to where they should be,” from 65 when he took over in 2013 to 74, he said.
“The community wants highly trained police officers and I think that’s what we provide,” LeLacheur said.
National crime statistics show that Beverly is “one of the safest communities in the country,” he said. The number of violent and property crimes reported by the department dropped in half, from 94 to 47, between 2013 and 2021, according to FBI statistics.
As it continues to seek accreditation, the Beverly department is so advanced that it might be able to skip the first step, certification, and go right for accreditation, LeLacheur said.
The new police station has made a “100% difference” for officers and for the public. The old station next to City Hall lacked air conditioning, hot water and the space to host all department functions.
“You take a week like this week when it’s 90 degrees, if you’re working a double shift you can come in and take a break and cool down a little bit before you have to go back out,” he said.
“It helps the morale of the officers. and when citizens come into the building they feel safer and there’s plenty of room to get what they need. The benefits are just incredible.”
Cahill said LeLacheur would continue to be paid his current salary of $168,000 under the new contract. He’s also expected to receive a cost-of-living adjustment in the coming year as part of an overall review of city department head salaries, Cahill said.
LeLacheur has an annual pension of $92,235 from his 29-year New Hampshire state police career, according to New Hampshire Retirement System records. In 1999, he was awarded the New Hampshire State Police medal of valor for pulling a fellow officer to safety after his cruiser had been hit by rifle fire.
The City Council’s legal affairs subcommittee is scheduled to discuss LeLacheur’s reappointment on Sept. 18 at City Hall. The full City Council must vote to approve the reappointment.
