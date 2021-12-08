PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the city has finally found a home for a long-sought children’s museum.
Bettencourt said the city has reached an agreement to rent out the former TD Bank building at 10 Main St. to establish a new museum. He is also proposing the creation of a new “museum department” within city government to manage the property.
Bettencourt said he hopes the museum can open in the spring of 2022.
“To me this is a big moment,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to invest in our downtown and make the next step in our revitalization efforts.”
Bettencourt has asked the City Council to approve the lease agreement and to also amend the city’s ordinances to establish a new “Peabody Museum Department” and create the new positions of museum executive director and assistant director.
City Councilor-At-Large Anne Manning-Martin said Bettencourt’s proposal is “complex” and will require extensive review by the City Council before any votes are taken.
“I believe everyone is in support of the idea of a children’s museum but we just need to make sure that it’s financially feasible and in the best interest of the city,” Manning-Martin said.
Bettencourt and others in the city have been looking to create a children’s museum in Peabody for years to fill what they say is a void on the North Shore for children and families. The nearest children’s museums are in Boston, North Easton, Dover, New Hampshire, and Portland, Maine.
Peabody ran a pop-up children’s museum at the George Peabody House Museum in 2019 and attracted larger-than-expected numbers. The trial run reaffirmed officials’ theory that there is demand on the North Shore for a children’s museum.
“It was really an amazing success,” said Martha Holden, a board member of the Peabody Cultural Collaborative, the nonprofit organization that operated the pop-up museum. “None of us expected it to be that wonderful.”
“A lot of people told us they loved the fact that they could decide on the spur of the moment to bring their kids over to Peabody and spend an hour or two,” Holden added. “It’s not such an investment of time to go into the city or drive to Easton or Dover or Portland. We were able to keep the cost down. We were able to be local.”
Bettencourt said the city has been looking for the right location for years. He said he wanted the museum in Peabody Square to bolster downtown revitalization efforts. At one point he was considering the O’Shea Mansion on Washington Street.
Bettencourt said the opportunity at 10 Main St. arose when TD Bank sold the building to ViceRoy Capital Management on Aug. 10, for $950,000. He said he reached out to ViceRoy Capital, which owns several other properties in downtown Peabody, and came to an agreement “very quickly.”
“It’s a terrific location in the heart of our Square area,” Bettencourt said. “There’s parking in the back and around the Square. We really think it will be a great fit for all of the other businesses and restaurants in the downtown.”
The lease agreement calls for the city to pay rent of $92,359 for the first year. The rent would range from $117,203 to $128,455 per year over the following four years, and there are options to extend the lease for up to 25 years.
The city would have exclusive use of the building for the museum, which would be located on the first floor. The rent would include the use of six parking spaces in the rear of the building.
“It’s a perfect layout for the type of programming we want to do,” Holden said.
Bettencourt said the city looked into forming a partnership or having a third party operate the museum, but ultimately settled on running the museum itself. The proposed museum department would include an executive director, an assistant director, and a five-member board of directors.
The mayor would appoint the board members, and the board would hire the executive and assistant directors. The ordinance sets salaries of $75,794 for the executive director and $51,689 for the assistant director.
Bettencourt said he anticipates there would also be a fundraising arm of the museum department, similar to what exists at the Peabody Institute Library and the Torigian Senior Center.
“I do believe that based on the success we had when we did the pop-up museum that this could be a money-maker or at least self-sustaining,” Bettencourt said. “The first goal is to be self-sustaining. Hopefully this will be profitable in the future.”
Holden said the pop-up museum, called CuriousCity, had exhibits such as a farm-to-table exhibit designed to show children how food gets to their table, and a “peace room” where children could meditate, do yoga and listen to quiet music. The museum partnered with different organizations for several exhibits, including with Northeast Arc on a “sensory room” and with North Shore Bank on an exhibit that allowed kids to use a play bank and ATM machine.
“Everything was designed to reinforce kids’ learning and their connectivity to the earth and things they see every day,” Holden said. “They were very simple on the surface but thoughtful in their educational aims.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.