PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt on Thursday called the sudden death of Peabody police Officer Henry Breckenridge a “tragic loss” for the community.
Breckenridge, 40, died on Wednesday after complications from a non-emergency surgery, according to a Facebook post by police Chief Tom Griffin.
“Henry was extremely well known and respected and admired,” Bettencourt said. “He always had a big smile, had a big heart and really cared for people.”
Breckenridge was sworn in as a Peabody police officer in March of 2016. Bettencourt said many of his shifts were in downtown Peabody, where he was a familiar figure at summer concerts and Main Streets events.
“He was very active in youth programs and community events,” Bettencourt said. “That’s why so many people knew him.”
Bettencourt noted that he has known Breckenridge since Bettencourt was his coach in Little League. Breckenridge went on to become a top athlete at Bishop Fenwick and played football in college at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania. He is the son of Leon and Charlotte Breckenridge of South Peabody.
“These are just very difficult times for our city and so many people across the city,” Bettencourt said.
Griffin called Breckenridge “an outstanding police officer with a firm grasp on community policing” and said he was “well regarded by all sectors of our community, but particularly by our young citizens.”
“Henry was one of the nicest and most gentle people I have had the honor to know,” Griffin wrote in the Facebook post.
“I know that sentiment is shared throughout our department and with the entire Peabody community.”
Griffin said that Breckenridge died “despite the heroic efforts of Salem Hospital staff.”
There has been an “outpouring” of support and tributes in Breckenridge’s honor from many young people whose lives he impacted in a positive way, according to Griffin.
“These are testaments to the caliber of his character which include authenticity, kindness, and compassion,” he said.
Griffin said the Breckenridge family is “devastated” and is being supported by “Henry’s brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”
“We will all need to pull together and lean on each other during this difficult time,” Griffin said.
