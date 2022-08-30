PEABODY — City Hall will continue to have a single visitors entrance, at least for now.
The entrance, located on Chestnut Street, became the sole public entry point of the building as part of COVID-19 procedures. Mayor Ted Bettencourt said this system has safety benefits that span beyond the pandemic, but others argue that it hinders visitor access to the building.
Councilor at-Large Anne Manning-Martin said at a July 14 City Council meeting that she had received calls from a few residents, particularly seniors, who have had to try two or three of the building’s exterior doors before they can find the visitor’s entrance.
“Oftentimes, they’re going up to the front door, you know, climbing all those steps to have to keep going down until they find a door,” Manning-Martin said at that meeting. “I understand that if you work in this building and you come here regularly you know what door to go to… The access was restricted due to COVID, and COVID, you know, has passed, and at this point it’s an unnecessary inconvenience.”
She made a motion for Bettencourt to update the council on when all main doors will be open again to the public. And she read aloud his written response to councilors at last Thursday’s council meeting.
“As mayor, I am committed to ensuring that City Hall remains a welcome and accessible place for all residents and visitors,” Bettencourt wrote. “I am proud that we were among the first cities in Massachusetts to completely reopen to the public during the COVID pandemic.
“I continue to be concerned however by increased reports of violence and threatening behavior in schools and other local, state, and federal facilities,” he continued.
Peabody police have been called to respond to incidents twice at City Hall this summer, Bettencourt said.
One incident involved a person who was upset over an issue with their landlord, Bettencourt said in an interview. The second concerned a person who was having a mental health crisis.
Bettencourt said that a lot of people come to City Hall to seek help, and that most times, someone is able to calm a situation if it gets out of hand or give visitors the assistance they need.
But incidents with agitated visitors at Peabody’s City Hall have become more common since the start of the pandemic, the mayor said.
“There’s also been some concerning incidents across our country,” Bettencourt said in the interview. “I think my job is to balance security and balance access, and I think the system is working great.”
He said other government buildings have a single public entrance to help with security, and that while he hadn’t heard of any complaints about the single visitor entrance before Manning-Martin’s motion, he is open to other ideas.
“While I anticipate that our current City Hall access protocols will continue for the foreseeable future, I welcome your feedback and suggestions for improvements,” his letter said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.