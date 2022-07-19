PEABODY — Mayor Ted Bettencourt’s chief of staff has been made the city’s permanent business and economic development liaison.
Chris Ryder has served as the temporary liaison since March 2020, when Debbie MacGregor retired from the position. He will continue to be Bettencourt’s chief of staff in addition to his new role.
“I think I can be a great service to the business community and really help bring new businesses to Peabody, and work with business owners to help them get up and running quickly so that they can spend more time focused on their business and less time focused on red tape,” said Ryder, who has served as chief of staff since 2012.
Ryder earns a stipend of $18,350 per year for the additional responsibilities associated with being the business and economic development liaison. The position was previously budgeted for a yearly salary of $60,000, he said.
Following his appointment to the role, Ryder became a member of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He helped survey local businesses to see what assistance they needed the most during the pandemic. Following the survey, the Community Development Authority provided more than $380,000 in relief grants for small businesses in Peabody.
Ryder helped coordinate the city’s outdoor dining plan in light of the pandemic, and launched the Peabody Business Podcast to showcase small businesses who were struggling to stay afloat due to COVID-19. He also assisted in bringing Lifetime Northshore and Golf Lounge 18 to the Northshore Mall.
“Chris really stepped up to fill a void for us and he has done a terrific job for the city,” Bettencourt said in a statement. “During the earliest days of the pandemic, many local businesses were struggling just to stay afloat. Chris played a key role in helping to target our pandemic relief efforts where they would have the most impact.”
Last spring, Ryder oversaw Peabody’s entry into the North Shore Diversity Catalog, a directory of minority and women-owned businesses on the North Shore that promotes more diverse and equitable awards of municipal contracts.
“We hope to make (new businesses) feel not only welcomed, but also like they’re working in a business-friendly environment,” Ryder said. “To have someone focused on making that transition for new businesses as easy and accommodating as possible is important.”
Ryder is particularly focused on helping restaurants bounce back this year. With many kitchens and front of houses still short-staffed, he assisted the Chamber in organizing a networking forum this spring with local restaurant owners and culinary program directors from Peabody High and Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School.
Educators from the schools met with restaurant owners during a breakfast at City Hall in June to discuss what a classroom to kitchen pipeline would look like in the city.
“What we found is that the culinary departments want their students to get real world experience outside of the classroom, and we have these restaurants that are in dire need of staff. But they’re not looking for just any workers,” Ryder said. “They’d like workers who are motivated to succeed within the foodservice industry, so it seemed like such a natural thing.”
Ryder said he hopes to hold a job fair to connect culinary students with local employers and create other opportunities for them; something he said he’ll focus on this fall.
He also looks forward to helping more small businesses in Peabody.
“In addition to my role as chief of staff, I’m finding that I’m really enjoying this,” Ryder said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.