PEABODY — A shortage of affordable housing continues to be the No. 1 problem on the North Shore, according to the seven mayors and one town manager who spoke Wednesday at the North Shore Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Region breakfast.
Mayors Ted Bettencourt of Peabody, Dominic Pangallo of Salem, Mike Cahill of Beverly, Greg Verga of Gloucester, Jared Nicholson of Lynn, Sean Reardon of Newburyport, Kassandra Gove of Amesbury, and Danvers Town Manager Steve Bartha all said the lack of housing is making it difficult not only for businesses, but for their own local governments to hire people who can afford to live in their communities.
“Our workers, our teachers, our first-responders can’t afford to live close to where they work,” Pangallo said.
Bartha pointed to a 2021 report that said Massachusetts is 200,000 housing units short of what the state needs, “and that’s probably low.”
He said Danvers has 450 housing units that have been constructed or permitted in the last couple of years, “but that number barely keeps up with the growth that we’re seeing.”
“We’re barely producing enough housing just for housing people who want to be here, let alone the future needs that we all have,” Bartha said. Pangallo said Salem has a record number of homeless students in its public schools, and noted that more than 100 families “in crisis” are staying in emergency shelter at former Salem State University dorms. He said Salem has one affordable housing unit for every four low-income families.
The municipal leaders said they have taken several steps to try to encourage more housing production, including changing zoning laws and requiring a percentage of units in a new development to be affordable for lower-income individuals and families.
Pangallo said Salem has directed millions of dollars in pandemic ARPA funds to housing projects, given grants to homeowners to help create accessible dwelling units, and created a “housing stability service” that averted 81 evictions in the last year.
The city of Gloucester has committed $1.5 million in pandemic relief money to its affordable housing trust, Verga said.
Several of the leaders said there has been progress on housing, just not enough. Bettencourt said Peabody’s percentage of affordable housing has risen from 8% to 11%, and 800 housing units are “in the works right now.”
Cahill mentioned two projects that will provide housing — the development of the former Briscoe School building into senior housing and the second phase of the Anchor Point affordable family housing complex.
The new Maple Square development in Danvers will create 147 housing units “right in the heart of downtown,” Bartha said.
In Newburyport, Reardon said the former Brown School could be transformed into senior affordable housing, and the city is looking at a potential collaboration with a developer to develop the 5-acre Waterfront West site.
Amesbury is in the process of adding almost 1,000 new units of housing, many of them that are required under new guidelines for zoning for housing near train stations, according to Gove. Nicholson said Lynn has $1 billion of development “moving through the pipeline,” including 1,500 units within a half-mile of the train station.
Cahill said the need for housing is closely tied to transportation and the need to provide easier ways for people to get around the North Shore. He called for leaders to push for a plan to rebuild, expand and electrify the train system, including extending service to Danvers, Peabody and Salem State University.
“It’s the only way to bring us into the 21st century before it’s half over,” Cahill said. “It’s the only way that our region can be all that it’s going to be.”
About 180 people attended the event at the Boston Marriott Peabody Hotel. Pangallo spoke by Zoom because he was home with COVID.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.