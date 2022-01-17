BOSTON — Cities and towns along the MBTA’s corridors will be required to increase the amount of multifamily housing to comply with a new state law.
The zoning changes, which were part of a broader economic development bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last year, will require 175 municipalities in the MBTA’s service area and adjacent communities to have at least one multifamily housing zone in proximity to subway, bus or commuter rail service.
On Wednesday, the state Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development held a webinar with local governments to discuss the draft regulations and advise communities that they will need to make changes to comply with the new rules.
HED Secretary Mike Kennealy said there’s a lack of multifamily housing along the MBTA’s service lines that the Baker administration is trying to address as part of its strategy to expand the amount of housing in the state.
He said adding more “transit-oriented housing” in these communities will improve transportation options, the environment and the state’s economy.
“We’d have better access to work, services and other destinations by increasing the mobility of our citizens, increased utilization of public transit, getting cars off the road and promoting equity in fair housing by providing more choice and diversity,” Kennealy said during the livestreamed briefing. “This is a really important initiative and these guidelines will help further the objectives.”
Under the proposed regulations, the multifamily zones must have a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre, be located within a half-mile from an MBTA station and be suitable for families with children, among other requirements.
The zoning requirements would vary depending on whether the community is connected to subway, commuter rail or bus service.
Cities and towns with subway and rapid transit will need a minimum of 25% multifamily units as a percentage of overall total housing stock, while communities served by the commuter rail will need 15% multifamily units.
The state agency has provided estimates to local governments of how many multifamily housing units they must have to meet the new density requirements.
Lawrence, which is served by the commuter rail, would need to have 4,501 multifamily units out of 30,008 total, according to an online state calculator.
Salem, which has bus and commuter rail service, would need to have 4,070 units out of 20,349 total, according to state estimates. Gloucester, which has commuter rail service, would need to have 2,270 units out of 15,133 total. Newburyport would need to have 1,292 units out of 8,615 overall, according to the estimates.
The new requirements would also affect “MBTA adjacent” communities that are connected to the bus or commuter rail through regional transportation systems.
Salisbury, for example, would be required to have at least 750 multifamily units out of a total of 5,305, according to the state’s calculations.
The minimum number of units required for at least one multifamily zoning district in proximity to an MBTA station.
The state has given MBTA communities until the end of the year to certify that they either meet the requirements or submit a plan to come into compliance.
The Metropolitan Area Planning Council praised the draft zoning requirements, which it said would “deliver transformational transportation, equity, and climate benefits for our region.”
“The draft sets ambitious targets for zoning capacity and allows creativity in the shape and variety of qualifying districts,” the council said in a statement.
But the planning agency said there are a number of concerns about the new regulations, notably the lack of incentives for affordable housing.
“Any state policy that fails to incentivize affordable units for families will fail to meet the most pressing need in the housing field: The tremendous lack of units that lower-income families with children can afford,” the group said.
The group said lack of incentives for affordable housing will also “fail to make a significant dent in the segregation of the region by race, a reality that has been perpetuated by decades of government action.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.