[Developing] MBTA officials are investigating a Monday morning accident at the Charlestown Bus Yard that killed an employee, General Manager Steve Poftak said.
Poftak could not speak in detail about the accident, but told reporters Monday that a bus operator died after initially being taken to a hospital. Officials are still attempting to notify the driver's family, he said.
"Obviously, it's a terrible tragedy," Poftak said, according to a recording provided by a spokesman. "We'll conduct a thorough investigation to make sure any safety issues are addressed."
Before speaking to reporters, Poftak opened his remarks at a rail safety event Monday by acknowledging "a great loss within the MBTA family."
"Information will be forthcoming," he said. "We have provided employee assistance services to the folks working at that bus yard, and we all mourn collectively for this terrible accident and for this loss of life."