BOSTON — Technology that is used to prevent train accidents, already several years behind schedule, won’t be fully up and running on the MBTA’s commuter rail system for at least another year, state transportation officials say.
The T is under a federal mandate to install the Automatic Train Control system on all of its commuter rail lines by a 2024 deadline. The technology uses antennae on locomotives, radio towers and track sensors to monitor train speeds and locations and to prevent collisions.
MBTA officials said installation of the rail safety system is about 72% complete and they expect to finish the project by the federal deadline in 2024.
So far, the ATC system has been installed on the Newburyport/Rockport, Lowell and South Side commuter rail lines, as well as much of the Fitchburg line, according to the transit agency.
The final work on the ATC system on the Haverhill commuter rail line gets underway this month, with the T planning to operate shuttle buses between the Haverhill and Reading T stations from March 4-12 during the work.
T officials are also doing some final ATC work on the Newburyport/Rockport line that will replace commuter rail service with shuttle buses from Swampscott to North Station from March 20-28.
The project is the second phase of a long delayed federal mandate to equip the nation’s rail lines with the Positive Train Control system, which is designed to prevent train-on-train collisions, speed-related derailments and other safety issues.
To be sure, the Federal Railroad Administration’s mandate for railroads to install train control safety systems was delayed for years, not just in Massachusetts, but nationwide.
In 2008, Congress approved the mandate in response to a series of deadly train crashes involving speed and other rail safety issues.
Initially, the federal government set a 2015 deadline for freight railroads covered by the law to implement it, but under industry pressure lawmakers pushed the deadline first to 2018, and later to Dec. 31, 2020.
After years of delays, the MBTA finalized installation of the PTC system in August 2020. The technology in now in place along all 15 commuter rail lines, the agency says.
But the transit agency is also mandated to install the more advanced ATC system on commuter rail line lines to provide an additional layer of railway safety.
Similar to PTC, the system uses satellites and wayside radio signals to monitor trains. If any problems are detected — such as excessive speeds — on-board computers can take over to slow a train or bring it to a complete stop.
The National Transportation Safety Board says the technology could have prevented 145 railroad accidents, saved an estimated 300 lives and averted more than 6,700 injuries over the past 45 years.
Nationwide, the systems are being installed along nearly 60,000 miles of rail track, with 40 railroads, Amtrak’s passenger rail service, 28 commuter rail systems and five other freight railroads subject to the mandate, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Amtrak has had the technology between Boston and New Haven, Connecticut, since 2000, when it debuted its high-speed Acela.