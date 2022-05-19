BOSTON — The MBTA is proposing to set new fines for people who skip paying fares and cost the state’s public transit agency tens of millions of dollars a year.
Under the proposed regulations, which were unveiled on Wednesday, the T police would be authorized to issue non-criminal citations to riders caught not paying their fares on buses, the commuter rail and subways. Violators will be hit with a $50 fine for the first violation, and $100 for subsequent violations.
Violators would have 30 days to pay the fine but could file an appeal and request a hearing before an MBTA officer to dispute the non-criminal citation.
Riders caught fraudulently misusing a reduced fare T card could be fined $75 for a first violation and $150 for subsequent offenses.
The proposed regulations, which must be approved by the MBTA’s Board of Directors, also give the T officials discretion to reduce or waive a fine and offer an “alternative way” to resolve the violation. The T’s proposal doesn’t elaborate on what alternatives might be available to violators.
T officials have wrangled for more than a year over setting fines for fare evaders, but have faced push-back from social justice groups and T rider unions who argue that fining fare evaders will punish low-income riders that depend on public transportation.
A previous system, with fines ranging from $100 to $600 and non-renewal of drivers’ licenses for failure to pay, was repealed by a law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker last year. The law decriminalized fare evasion but still allowed the MBTA to issue civil citations to violators.
The MBTA’s former Fiscal Management and Control Board tabled a vote on proposed new fines for riders before the panel dissolved last year. At the time, MBTA staff recommended fines from $25 to $100 but several board members objected, arguing the fines would have an outsize effect on low-income riders.
Steve Poftak, the MBTA’s general manager, cautioned that setting the new fines too low would compromise the T’s ability to crack down on scofflaws and require a significant investment in enforcement to catch violators.
The MBTA loses $10 million to $20 million a year from fare evaders on commuter trains. People skipping fares on subways and buses cost another $6 million a year.
T officials say those losses could rise substantially with plans to move to an electronic payment system and all-door boarding in about two years.
To deal with the potential threat, the agency has proposed a new fare “verification” system that will eventually enlist civilian “fare inspectors” authorized to issue citations for riders who get caught without a ticket.
The T plans to hold a remote public hearing on the proposed regulations on June 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Members of the public can register to participate in the hearing, which will be livestreamed.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.