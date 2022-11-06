DANVERS — The MBTA won’t bring back the Danvers Square bus stop as part of its overhaul of bus routes in eastern Massachusetts.
The 465 bus made stops at Danvers Square, Salem Depot, Peabody Square, the Liberty Tree Mall and the Northshore Mall. It was removed from service last year, despite repeated calls for its reinstatement by Danvers residents and state officials.
The Better Bus Project will redesign many MBTA bus routes and stations to increase accessibility and modernize the state’s bus system, according to the project’s website.
Buses will still stop at both malls. But for downtown Danvers — once a transportation hub of its own — there won’t be any public transit stops.
Robert Guptill, director of service planning at the MBTA, said at a public Zoom meeting about the Better Bus Project last Wednesday that ridership data collected while designing the project did not show “the necessary demand to service Danvers Square.”
State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, argued this wasn’t, and won’t be, the case downtown. A planned mixed-use development that will add 147 residential units to Maple Street — right near Danvers Square — will bring a new population of public-transit users to downtown Danvers as a result of the state’s requirement for more affordable, transit-centered housing.
Of these new units planned for Danvers, 30 would be considered affordable housing even though the town has already met the 10% affordable housing threshold required by the state, Kerans noted.
“Danvers has undertaken an exhaustive rezoning process in order to accommodate transit-oriented housing. We are going to live with a very large, overly dense project because we want to do our part in the housing arena,” Kerans said at the meeting. “The idea that they eliminated the 465 in the middle of the (Better Bus planning) process, while this governor and the administration are pushing for transit-oriented housing, makes no sense.”
Kerans and state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, wrote in a joint letter to MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak that the MBTA had promised not to change any bus routes during the project’s planning stages — something that was ultimately untrue for Danvers, they said.
Even if the 465 can’t be restored, the state legislators asked transit officials to at least add Danvers Square as a stop on another route.
It’s not a big ask for a town that pays a $500,000 annual assessment to the MBTA and doesn’t have any commuter rail service, Kerans argued.
Kerans filed language to restore the Danvers Square stop in a Transportation Bond Bill earlier this year. Although it cleared both the state Senate and House of Representatives, Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the bill.
The MBTA could reconsider bringing back a Danvers Square stop once the Maple Street project is built, Guptill said.
“But it's kind of a chicken in the egg sort of issue,” he said. “I think we certainly want to serve that demand, but we need to feel that we are going to be effective and efficient in the service that we provide.”
For people like Danvers resident Daniel Landers, the 465 already was an effective service.
Landers has autism and cannot drive because of his epilepsy. He said at the meeting that he used the 465 to get to Salem, Peabody or “just around town” when he needed to, he said.
“A lot of people like me who cannot drive due to their disabilities or any other ailments or inflictions do heavily rely on public transportation and do heavily rely on the bus, specifically that bus route,” Landers said at the meeting.
Danvers resident Lisa Silva also defended the need for a Danvers Square stop at the meeting.
“Not only is (Danvers Square) our geographical center, but we suffered a lot of business loss due to COVID and we did extensive rezoning so that we could have a live-work area in the downtown area,” she said.
Since Wednesday’s meeting was unintentionally capped at 300 participants, transit officials said, a second Zoom session of the meeting will be held with question and comment periods on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.
Those interested in participating should pre-register for the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ld-yppz4rH9VgI1tfFpJdjWx-KDx66gkV .
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.