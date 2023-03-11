PEABODY — The McCarthy Elementary School is raising money for a new playground that will help kids of all abilities have fun.
The school has 220 students in grades K-5 and also houses an integrated preschool that serves 135 children ages 3 to 5 from around the city. About 60% to 70% of those preschoolers are on individualized learning plans, and would benefit greatly from the new play space, principal Michelle Zottoli said.
“The IEPs could be used for disabilities that are academic, social, emotional or physical,” Zottoli said. “So a real push is to be able to have a playground that all of our children can play on, including our students in wheelchairs.”
The new playground would be open to the public year-round and have three sections. One would act as a play area for children ages 2 to 5, another for kids ages 5 to 12, and a row of swings would separate the two spaces. It would also include a swing that can be used by people of all abilities and a rubber path that will have accessible activities for children with mobility challenges.
“Our goal is to be able to have all children play together,” Zottoli said.
The playground has already been ordered and will be installed this summer, Zottoli said. Other playgrounds like it are already located at some of the city’s other elementary schools, but this will be the first in West Peabody, she said.
The project received $120,000 through the city’s Community Preservation Committee, but still needs more funds to cover the playground’s roughly $170,000 to $180,000 price tag.
The McCarthy PTO and Playground Committee will host a family-friendly Glow Bingo fundraiser on May 12 to support the project. Organizers are still looking for businesses to sponsor the event and silent auction donations.
To make a monetary donation to the project, visit https://tinyurl.com/mccarthyplayground. To donate to the silent auction, go to https://tinyurl.com/playgroundauctionform. For those interested in sponsoring the event on May 12, email mccarthyplayround@peabody.k12.ma.us.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.