MARBLEHEAD — The Board of Selectmen won’t be going far when it appoints an interim town leader later this week.
Peabody resident John McGinn, who served more than 40 years in various public sector jobs — including 15 years in Marblehead, will be appointed Wednesday to fill the town administrator position on a short-term basis, according to Jackie Belf-Becker, chairperson of the Board of Selectmen.
The board held a meeting Monday morning to discuss filling the vacancy. Selectmen took a vote to authorize Belf-Becker to negotiate terms with McGinn and further team up with the town’s legal and procurement officials to draft a “scope of work and solicit proposals from search consultants for (a) permanent town administrator position.” McGinn’s appointment is set for a Wednesday vote.
McGinn, who led the town for 3½ years before retiring in 2018, was succeeded by Jason Silva, who has served in the spot since and abruptly announced his resignation to the board to begin 2022. McGinn also served as Marblehead’s finance director for more than a decade.
“It’s difficult to find an interim person, and I found somebody who has been in Marblehead,” Belf-Becker said.
The board’s meeting Wednesday will start with McGinn’s appointment and then transition straight into working on the search for a permanent hire, according to Belf-Becker. That search should conclude and bring Marblehead to a new administrator by year’s end, but hopefully much sooner.
“Once we have the interim, we’ll want to keep it moving,” she said.
