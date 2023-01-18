BEVERLY — The NAACP North Shore Branch has elected Beverly resident Kenann McKenzie-DeFranza as its new president.
McKenzie-DeFranza was one of the founders of the branch in 2020, serving as vice president. She is the director of the Generous Listening and Dialogue Center at Tisch College of Civic Life at Tufts University and also serves on the Beverly School Committee.
McKenzie-DeFranza called her appointment a "big honor." She said she wants to continue to grow the role of the organization that was founded in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and the Black Lives Matter movement.
"It feels like we were founded in a crisis moment, and the community might not be clear what happens outside those crisis moments," she said. "Getting to know neighbors that are different than ourselves is something that we can also be doing. We can be a resource to facilitate those gatherings."
The NAACP North Shore Branch was chartered in July of 2020 by the NAACP's national office and now has "several hundred" members, McKenzie-DeFranza said. The branch includes 17 communities and is the second-largest in New England, according to its web site.
The North Shore Branch became involved in the controversy in Danvers over racist and homophobic behavior by Danvers High School's 2019-2020 boys' hockey team. The branch called for the removal of the team's hockey coach, Police Sgt. Stephen Baldassare, from his position as the the police department's supervisor of school resource officers.
McKenzie-DeFranza, who was born in Guyana, has a bachelor's degree in Africana Studies from Cornell University, a master's degree in social foundations of education from the University of Virginia, and a doctoral degree in politics and education from Teachers College, Columbia University.
Prior to her current role at Tufts, she served as director of the Boston University Wheelock Aspire Institute. She started the Aspiring Spirit podcast in 2020.
She said her three immediate priorities are diversifying the membership of the branch and welcoming new members to the executive committee; building relationships with other North Shore organizations; and preparing for the NAACP national convention that is scheduled to be held in Boston this summer.
McKenzie-DeFranza's term is for two years, in alignment with national NAACP guidelines. She replaces founding branch president Natalie Bowers, who is now serving as vice president.
"I could not be more proud or excited to pass on the leadership of the branch to Kenann," Bowers said. "Under her leadership, we will further strengthen the work we have begun, and I urge all North Shore residents to take membership with us."
NAACP New England Conference President Juan Cofield said the organization is excited to welcome McKenzie-DeFranza to the role and that "many good things will be born out of her leadership."
"I want to express appreciation to all who helped bring us to this point," Cofield said. "Now, I ask that you roll up your sleeves and prepare for the work of the branch, consistent with the mission of the NAACP."
