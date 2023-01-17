MARBLEHEAD — The vibrant rhythms of Brazilian Jazz and bossa nova by the Teresa Ines Quintet kicks off the winter season for Me&Thee Music on Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 pm.
Ines, who was born in Rio de Janeiro, has performed to sold out houses at the world-famous Zinc Bar in New York City, the Regattabar and Ryles in Cambridge as well as in concert halls across Europe, South America and Brazil. Joining her will be pianist Nando Michelin, flutist Fernando Brandão, Ebinho Cardoso on bass and South African percussionist Lumanyano Mzi.
Tickets are $25, Students $10. Locally, tickets are available at Arnould’s Gallery, Washington Street, Marblehead. Online Info and No-Fee Tickets: meandthee.org. No phone orders are accepted and no other ticket websites are authorized.
Doors open at 7:15 p.m., and the kitchen opens at 7:30 p.m. Me&Thee Music is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization now in its 53rd season at 28 Mugford St., Marblehead. Refreshments are served.
Me&Thee Music
WINTER 2023 SHOWS
Friday, Feb. 17, Marblehead’s own Hayley Reardon returns to the Me&Thee in a concert which was pandemic delayed from March, 2020. Her latest EP, "The Good Light," was recorded in Barcelona with one of Spain’s finest guitarists Pau Figueres.
Friday, March 3, award-winner singer, songwriter, comedian, author and storyteller Don White and friends will present his North Shore Birthday Show. After 10 CDs, three live DVDs and two books, White is still bringing laughter and tears to his audiences.
Friday, March 24, The Nields travel from the Berkshires to appear at the Me&Thee for the first time in years. Sisters Nerissa and Katrina have performed with The Band, 10,000 Maniacs, James Taylor and the Indigo Girls.
The Me&Thee is supported in part by a grant from the Marblehead Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency. No-Fee Tickets and Information are available at: Meandthee.org