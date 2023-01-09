BEVERLY — The owner of a Beverly auto repair business was sentenced to 2½ years in jail Monday after pleading guilty to indecently assaulting three different women who took vehicles to his garage for service.
Hysenj Baliqi, 63, the owner of Zeni’s Auto, had been set to stand trial in the three cases, after several delays since last year.
“You preyed on and took advantage of each of these unknowing and innocent women,” Salem District Court Judge Carol-Ann Fraser told Baliqi. “Your conduct was beyond the bounds of all decency and there is no excuse for it.”
The three women, and a fourth, came forward in 2021 and 2022 to disclose similar accounts of incidents that occurred starting in 2018 — and one that took place while Baliqi was already awaiting trial, prosecutor Kelly Waldo told a judge.
One woman, a single mother, told the judge in a victim impact statement that she relied on a positive online review when she took her car in on March 6, 2021, to get a new tire. Baliqi told her to return on March 8, Waldo told the judge.
When she told him her son would pick up the car because she was at work, Baliqi told her he’d stay late because he wanted to discuss her car with her, Waldo told the judge.
When she arrived, however, Baliqi made advances, telling her he’d been thinking about her for days and trying to kiss her, unzipping her coat, and telling her he loved her and that she was beautiful, then touched her breast.
“I was scared and I just wanted to get out of there,” the woman said in her impact statement, read to the judge by Waldo. “I’m not a strong person when it comes to confrontation. I just wanted to get out of there. I wanted to go home to my children.”
“As soon as I got out, I broke down in tears and called my boyfriend,” she wrote.
Another woman, who took a car there for an oil change in October 2021, recalled that Baliqi was “very affectionate” during prior visits. This time, however, she found herself alone with him.
She said she told Baliqi she was working four jobs. “Zeni (will) will take care of you,” she said he told her. “Zeni loves you.”
He then told her not to worry about paying, pulled down her mask and open-mouth kissed her, telling her: “This is between me, you and God,” Waldo told the judge.
When she got into her car, she said, Baliqi reached in and touched her breast, then patted the front of his pants. “See what you did to me?” he said.
The woman, in a victim-impact statement read by the prosecutor, said that the incident has caused her ongoing anxiety and fear.
A third woman who took her car for service in 2018 said she arrived after the shop was closed to find Baliqi still working on the car. He offered her a beer and made small talk, then told her she didn’t have to pay, saying, “Zeni (will) take care of her,” Waldo told the judge.
When the woman got up to leave, Baliqi stood close to her and then kissed her, attempting to put his tongue in her mouth. She was able to leave when another customer showed up unexpectedly.
That woman came forward after seeing newspaper coverage of the case.
Waldo asked the judge to impose jail time, saying that the defendant had engaged in a “pattern of predatory conduct” even as he was awaiting trial.
Charges involving a fourth woman were dropped last year by prosecutors.
Baliqi had already spent about six months in custody while awaiting trial and has been on house arrest since.
Prior to jury selection getting underway on Monday morning, his attorney, Robert Griffin, asked to meet with the prosecutor and judge in an effort to resolve the charges without a trial.
According to court filings, Griffin asked the judge to continue the cases without a finding for three years, after which they would be dismissed.
Fraser told the lawyers she would impose a jail term on one of the three cases — but said if the case proceeded to trial she could impose additional jail time.
Griffin would not comment on his request or the reasons behind it after the sentencing.
During the hearing, Baliqi, who was assisted by an Albanian language interpreter, spoke up to ask his lawyer to tell the judge that he was once a police officer.
Under the sentence imposed by Fraser Monday, Baliqi must serve at least 15 months of the 30-month sentence before he can seek parole. He was given credit for the six months he’s already spent in custody.
The judge also ordered that Baliqi will spend two years on probation following his release, imposing one period of probation to overlap with the jail term and two others to follow it, with the first six months after his release on a GPS bracelet and home confinement.
Baliqi was also ordered not to contact or go near any of the victims. He will have to register as a sex offender.