SALEM — A Massachusetts Department of Transportation maintenance team is at the Kernwood Bridge Friday afternoon to assess and repair a mechanical issue that is keeping the bridge closed to boaters.
According to a notice from the city of Salem, a mechanical component associated with the drawbridge malfunctioned Friday morning. The bridge is down, allowing cars to drive over, but the bridge cannot open for marine traffic.
The Coast Guard and area harbormasters have been notified of the issue.
The bridge carries Kernwood Avenue over the Danvers River at the Beverly/Salem line.