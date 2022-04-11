BEVERLY — The owner of a Beverly auto repair business charged last year with indecent assaults on three customers was released on bail Monday, even as prosecutors said two more women have come forward with similar accusations.
Those two new reports were the reason prosecutors in the Essex District Attorney’s office requested a postponement of Hysenj Baliqi’s trial, which had been scheduled for Monday in Salem District Court.
Baliqi, 62, is the owner of Zeni’s Auto on Cabot Street.
Last year three women went to Beverly police with similar accounts of Baliqi making explicit sexual comments, touching and trying to kiss them while they were there for service or repairs on their vehicles.
After the third accuser came forward and Baliqi was charged, his bail was revoked, and he had been in custody since November. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
On Monday, prosecutor Kelly Waldo told a judge that two more women have now come forward with similar allegations that are being investigated. Based on that development, she asked Judge Carol Ann Fraser to postpone the trial.
Baliqi’s attorney, Robert Griffin, then asked for the release of his client from custody, a request he has made at least twice since January. At a hearing in February, Griffin said his client was willing and able to post $50,000 bail in the case if allowed out of custody.
Waldo objected, arguing that the period of revocation for his bail hadn’t expired. Under the bail law, if someone is charged with a new crime while a case is pending, his or her bail can be revoked for 90 days — but that 90 day time frame had passed.
Waldo recently took over prosecution of the case from a former Superior Court prosecutor who left the office.
Fraser lifted the revocation, which allowed Baliqi to post bail, which she lowered to a total of $5,000.
The judge set conditions that include a GPS ankle bracelet and home confinement.
Prior to his bail revocation last fall, Baliqi lived at 119 Bridge St. in Beverly with family members.
Fraser also ordered that Baliqi have no contact with women other than his own family, court records show.
A new trial date has been set for June 21.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis