SALEM — A Medford man has been found guilty of indecent assault and battery on a woman who had contacted him about a room for rent two years ago.
Asif Ahmed Chowdhury, 62, was cleared of a more serious charge of rape, as well as a charge of strangulation, by a Salem Superior Court jury Friday, following a week-long trial.
Chowdhury will be sentenced on the indecent assault and battery, and assault and battery, convictions on Nov. 8. Following the verdicts Friday, Judge Thomas Drechsler revoked Chowdhury's bail and ordered him into custody pending sentencing.
The woman was living in the emergency shelter on Federal Street in Salem, she testified, after she lost her job due to the pandemic and was unable to pay her rent.
While staying there with her then-9-year-old daughter, she searched for a place to live in Medford so her daughter could return to the same school she was attending before the eviction, the woman testified under questioning by prosecutor Kate MacDougall.
However, all she could afford, she told jurors, was a single room. She responded to an ad on Facebook Marketplace, placed by Chowdhury, she testified, and planned to take the room.
Several days later, on Sept. 17, 2020, Chowdhury made plans to visit the woman in Salem so she could sign a rental agreement. During that meeting is when the assaults took place, the woman testified.
The woman's daughter told jurors that she was awoken by the sounds of "a lot of chaos" and peeked out of the bedroom to see a man standing over her mother. "She couldn't get up at all," the girl told jurors. She backed into the bedroom and called 911.
Defense lawyers Syrie Fried and Benjamin Brooks sought to highlight inconsistencies in the woman's account to police, her testimony to a grand jury and her testimony at trial, and pressed her with questions about Facebook Messenger exchanges in which Chowdhury used heart emojis and paid her compliments.
They also suggested the woman started the fight during a dispute over the amount of rent she would pay. "You became angry and hit him," Fried suggested in a question.
"No," the woman responded.
Fried showed the woman a photo of Chowdhury with scratches on his neck, and the ripped shirt he wore that night.
"I was trying to get him off of me," she responded.
Salem Police Officer Jonathan Springer was the first to arrive at the shelter and found Chowdhury struggling with the woman near the door. He separated the two.
Officer Keegan Stokes then arrived and spoke with the woman, who he said was crying hysterically. Stokes told jurors that he noticed that the kitchen of the shelter apartment was in disarray and found Chowdhury's glasses on the floor.