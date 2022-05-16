SALEM — The House of the Seven Gables announced Friday that Dakota Russell, executive director of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, has been named the Salem organization’s next executive director.
Russell will take over for Kara McLaughlin, who announced in February that she’ll leave the Gables in June. She has led the organization for nine years following her hire in 2013.
Russell brings 20 years of experience in management, interpretation and preservation to the role with years spent preserving and advancing historic organizations in Wyoming and Missouri.
The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation is an organization dedicated to preserving and retelling the stories of Japanese Americans held in internment camps during World War II. The organization preserves structures and artifacts at a former internment site in northwest Wyoming, where more than 14,000 Japanese Americans were unjustly imprisoned during the global conflict. In his role, Russell ran a $5 million campaign to build a new wing for the site’s museum and began rehab work on its last surviving buildings, according to the Gables’ announcement. During his tenure, Heart Mountain became a national leader in educating the public about the wartime incarceration of Japanese Americans and the importance of preserving liberty and civil rights for all Americans.
The House of the Seven Gables, made famous by the literary work of Salem resident and author Nathaniel Hawthorne, has operated for years to support settlement efforts benefitting immigrant families. More than a century after its inception, the House of the Seven Gables Settlement Association continues to keep alive the mission of Caroline Emmerton, who first restored the House in 1910 (though it didn’t have seven gables at the time). The property and its outdoor gardens remains one of the city’s most visited and vital tourist destinations in 2022.
“We’re delighted to welcome Dakota to the House of the Seven Gables and Salem,” said Kenneth Turino, president of the House of the Seven Gables Settlement Associations’ board. “His background makes him the ideal person to see the sustainability of the Gables and strengthen its commitment to social justice that is central to the Gables’ 112-year history as a settlement house.”
Russell is also board chair of the Park County, Wyoming Historic Preservation Commission, and president of the Park County Museum Board overseeing the Park County Archives and Homesteader Museum, according to the Gables. Prior to his work at Heart Mountain, Russell also helped run the Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites. He also held roles at several historic sites in the area.
He also played a critical role in handling research at the Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site, including the restoration of an 1837 log home and rehabilitation of two historic cemeteries. As part of the project, Russell initiated the first comprehensive history of African American enslavement at the site, which informed interpretation and became a model for incorporating more diverse narratives statewide.
In the Gables’ announcement, Russell said the historic museum “has both a rich history and a strong commitment to doing good in the world today. I look forward to reaching new and wider audiences with this inspirational story.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.