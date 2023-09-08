PEABODY — Robb Stevens is looking to become Peabody’s next mayor in his first bid for an elected position during the three-way Sept. 12 preliminary.
Stevens, 40, is a former morning radio host with 20 years experience at stations like WAAF Boston. He now works at Starbucks.
Born in Framingham, Stevens has lived around the state and across the country, including in Hawaii, California and Florida. He has an associate’s degree from the New England Institute of Art and is married with two children and two step-children.
“My platform just consists around making life more affordable, helping the people whatever way that may be and lowering costs for the people, which I think is so crucial right now,” Stevens said.
On taxes:
With residents seeing a tax levy increase of 5.1% this year, leaving homeowners with an average increase of $309 on their property taxes, and a 30% jump in water and sewer rates, the city needs to better support those on a fixed income, Stevens said.
“I don’t own a car, I share (with) my wife. We rent. We’re basically living paycheck to paycheck,” Stevens said. “As someone coming from that perspective, I just think this has been lost in the bigger picture of politics today, but definitely on this smaller local level.
“I just don’t hear anyone concerned about the things that are affecting people day-to-day,” he said.
He is in favor of bringing cannabis retailers into Peabody to increase the city’s commercial tax income, Stevens said.
On a larger scale, Stevens wants to look into a universal basic income program that would give guaranteed income to all residents. He is also frustrated that large corporations in America often get tax cuts when the average citizen doesn’t, he said.
“If we’re short on the budget, and the biggest tax revenue is getting tax cuts, I think that’s where we’re missing it,” Stevens said. “I don’t think that the homeowners’ taxes should have went up.”
On infrastructure:
Stevens wants to enhance communication between city officials and residents if elected mayor.
“I know Peabody has an app, I know we have a TV station, we have all these wonderful things, but… I’m hearing from voices that live in this town that they have a really tough time. They don’t feel included in the town’s vision, the town’s plan or the town’s communication.”
It’s also hard for people who don’t have a car to feel fully a part of the city because of a lack of public transportation, he said.
On housing and traffic:
Creating a better public transportation system would help fill the new apartments being built in Peabody and improve traffic conditions in the city, especially during the fall when Salem-goers clog up the roadways near his home on the city’s border, he said.
“I would hire the right team to seriously (look at traffic) because I hear this so often that it’s just progressively gotten worse,” Stevens said. “That would be one of my top priorities: To bring in multiple different people that can engineer this city in a way where at least there’s some kind of vision.”
It’s important to look at what other communities have done to address their own traffic issues and housing crisis over the last few decades, Stevens said.
On education:
Stevens looks to connect with Peabody’s teachers’ union and other districts — including top-rated charter schools and even countries like Finland and Denmark — on ways to improve the school system here, he said.
He wants to secure as much funding as possible for a new Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and put more funding into the special education program.
“I have a child in that program and their resources are limited, and the families I know in the program struggle more than other families,” Stevens said.
He wants to create a sliding cost-scale for kids participating in athletics, the arts and other school programs so that all kids can afford to take part, he said. He also aims to expand after-school programs.
This could include a new community center for kids of all ages where they can take part in programs around tech, fitness, the arts and recreation, he said.
On the environment and sustainability:
Stevens wants to create a greater push for renewable energy sources in Peabody, especially after seeing solar panel-filled fields in Beverly and turbines in Gloucester, he said.
Solar-power is a great start for Peabody since this is a land-locked city, he said. If Peabody doesn’t switch to more renewable energy sources in the coming decade, it’s not just the environment that will hurt, he said.
“We (shouldn’t be) dependent on this finite, limited resource that’s getting more and more expensive every day, because my family is terrified of what the oil prices are going to be this winter,” Stevens said.
He’s in support of Peabody’s current push to become a Green Community, and will look to experts for advice around the issue of sustainability and others, he said.
“One of the best ways I’ve learned how to develop a plan is by connecting with those who have the experience of doing it successfully and finding out how they did that,” Stevens said.
On Rousselot’s closure:
The closure of the Rousselot gelatin plant off Allens Lane and Washington Street at the end of the year could make that property the perfect spot for a new community center and green energy technology, Stevens said.
But overall, he doesn’t have a solid answer for what the future of this land should be.
“I think the best investment is something that benefits the city in a low-cost way,” Stevens said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .