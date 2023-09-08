PEABODY — Rochelle Agneta is a first-time candidate for Peabody’s top seat in the city’s three-way mayoral preliminary on Sept. 12.
Agneta, 56, owns Salon CC at Mills 58 on Pulaski Street, ran her own heating oil company Sunshine Oil for nearly two decades, graduated from PVMHS in 1984 and is married with two children.
She has also coached youth sports, volunteered teaching earth science in local elementary schools and has hosted workshops to inspire young girls to become entrepreneurs.
“(Peabody is) always working in the present. We’re always putting band-aids on things that are going wrong,” Agneta said. “But what we need is a plan for our future for Peabody to succeed, a plan that brings in the younger generation.”
On Rousselot’s closure:
With the closure of the Rousselot gelatin plant set for the end of the year, the city is poised for a prime opportunity to create Peabody’s first MBTA Commuter Rail stop, Agneta said.
Rousselot already hosts the city’s last operating railway, making the plant’s main site a good spot for this endeavor and a parking lot for downtown if the city is able to purchase at least parts of this property, she said.
Agneta said she’s already spoken with MBTA officials about bringing the T to the property, that they have expressed support for the idea, and that a stalled effort by state lawmakers to start a trolley service study between Salem’s stop and Peabody Square might get approved by Gov. Maura Healey with the right push behind it.
“When you build a railway, your property values go up,” Agneta said. “Developers want the property along the railway… It’s a great investment, and I think we could turn around and capitalize on it and make the city what we want, as we want it to be.”
On housing and traffic:
Having a T stop would attract people to the hundreds of new housing units approved in Peabody over the last decade under the state’s Chapter 40B law and help get cars off the road, Agneta said.
Better advertising of the city’s current MBTA bus services and possibly an expansion of those routes may also help alleviate traffic issues downtown, she added. As could turning some of the land owned by Rousselot into new streets serving as alternative routes from already busy roadways.
“If we could offer citizens more commuter-type travel, we could take some of the pressure off of our roadways,” she said.
On the environment and sustainability:
Agneta supports Peabody’s current push to obtain Green Community status that would allow the city more grant opportunities for energy-efficient and eco-friendly initiatives — an effort that should have happened when the program was created over a decade ago, she said.
She’s also eager to “go full-throttle” in getting Peabody to 100% net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 in accordance with the state’s decarbonization roadmap, she said.
“I’m all for the environment,” Agneta said. “I mean, I teach composting at the schools and even at my salon — nothing there is animal-tested.”
On taxes:
Bringing in more businesses to Peabody would help decrease the tax burden on residents and is a top priority for her, Agneta said.
The city needs a full-time business liaison, she added. The mayor’s Chief of Staff Chris Ryder was named the city’s business liaison in addition to his other duties, yet this is not what business owners envisioned for the position when it was brought before city officials two years ago, Agneta said.
“This absolutely is not a desk job. It is a job for somebody to go out and do the footwork to (help) these businesses,” Agneta said. “Instead, we gave our chief of staff a 25% raise to take on a job that, I don’t want to say he doesn’t do, but it’s not what we wanted.”
Agneta is also open to bringing in recreational marijuana shops as another taxable industry — so long as they’re not near residential neighborhoods or schools, she said.
On education:
The city is failing when it comes to education, Agneta said, and it’s something that new school buildings can’t fix.
She wants to learn how to improve the schools by getting input from teachers, the School Committee and other districts that are ranked higher than Peabody, she said.
“You have to do your homework,” she said. “You just have to go out and find out why these other communities or schools thrive and then you work with that.”
The district needs adequately funded maintenance plans in place to keep up school buildings each year, she said.
“It shouldn’t have to be something that the School Committee comes in front of the mayor and asks for a budget line to be put in the school budget every year.”
On infrastructure:
Residents saw a 30% increase on their water and sewer rates this year to pay for renovations to the city’s water treatment plants. While Agneta agrees that these improvements were needed, making residents with fixed incomes pay this amount all at once hits them hard, she said.
“The mayor said he was waiting for (the project) to play out,” she said. “You don’t wait for a bill to come due and then play it out. It’s something that needs to be done at the beginning, and it should have been a 5% increase over years instead.”
Agneta wants to be proactive in addressing issues in every area of the city through long-term, collaborative plans, she said.
“Sometimes, when we do things in Peabody, maybe we’re not looking at the full circle of how it’s going to affect every single one of our citizens, and I think we need to focus on that,” Agneta said.
