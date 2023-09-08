PEABODY — Ted Bettencourt is running for his sixth term as mayor of his hometown in the Sept. 12 preliminary.
“I greatly enjoy the job and I really, truly believe that the city is moving in a very good direction,” he said. “We’ve been able to make important investments to our community that I think are going to pay dividends now and in the future, and I’ve always tried to look toward the future as to what is best for the city moving forward.”
Bettencourt, 50, is one of three candidates on the ballot for mayor next Tuesday. He graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School in 1992, Holy Cross College in 1996 and Suffolk Law School in 1999. He has also coached Little League and soccer in the city, and is married with four children.
If re-elected, he aims to improve the city through several major projects. The top two vote-getters next week advance to the general election Nov. 7.
On infrastructure:
Rebuilding broken-down roads, bridges, parks and municipal buildings was a key goal for Bettencourt when he first took office in 2011.
“Our water system is now completely rebuilt,” he said. “We’re doing major work on Central Street, we’re repairing bridges, we’ve improved our parks dramatically — that’s been a major investment. I wanted to make sure our city, one, was safe, two, was accessible, and three, was attractive.”
Earlier this year, Bettencourt announced plans for a new public safety building that will include a full police station and fire headquarters off Allens Lane, near Higgins Middle School.
“I’ve often felt that it would be very easy to kick this work down the road, to do these improvements, to do the infrastructure work,” he said. “Although there will be certainly some impact on our taxes, I think the impact on the city is needed and will make for a healthier community.”
On education:
Bettencourt’s main focus for improving Peabody’s schools is creating better buildings, he said.
In addition to pushing for a new high school, a major renovation is wrapping up this fall at the Welch Elementary School, “completely transforming the school for generations to come,” Bettencourt said.
An improvement project that will temporarily shut down the Center School next year also kicked off this summer.
On taxes:
Homeowners in Peabody were projected to pay a $309 tax increase on average this year to fund the city’s contribution to its budget. Still, Peabody has one of the lowest real estate tax rates in Essex County because the city makes good investments and has a strong commercial base, Bettencourt said.
He said he continues to work with businesses like the Northshore Mall and in Centennial Park to bring in more commercial tax revenue, and to continue to keep taxes low, he said.
“That’s what I’ve been doing for the last 12 years: Investing properly in the city where it’s appropriate, where we need to rebuild and making sure that we’re a welcoming community to commercial investment, to residential investment and to industrial investment,” Bettencourt said.
When costs for residents have increased, it’s been for good reason, he added.
The city saw a 30% jump in water and sewer rates this year to pay for rebuilding Peabody’s two water treatment plants, keeping the city from having to purchase water from outside sources, Bettencourt said.
“I think this was an important investment for the next 50 years,” he said. “But those (rates) will certainly be stabilized and we will save thousands of dollars more per year than our neighbors.”
On housing and traffic:
Hundreds of housing units have been approved in Peabody under the state’s Chapter 40B law because the city wasn’t over the 10% affordable housing requirement mandated by the state.
The city is just above that number now, a good sign that it will have more say in proposed projects down the line, Bettencourt said. But the best way to stop overdevelopment, he said, is to continue to preserve open space.
Bettencourt purchased 80 acres of open land in South Peabody for roughly $7 million earlier this year to keep out a development that sought to build hundreds of housing units.
Keeping out major developments from certain parts of the city will ease traffic, he said, as will a $20 million Central Street redesign project — which will improve traffic flow, safety and accessibility on the road.
Bettencourt said he also plans to improve traffic on Lowell and Endicott streets.
On the environment and sustainability:
Bettencourt supports Peabody’s push to obtain Green Community status that would allow the city more grant opportunities for energy-efficient and eco-friendly initiatives, which Peabody wasn’t in a position to do back when the program started in Massachusetts about a decade ago, he said.
There’s no easy answer when it comes to tackling climate change, he said.
“We’re trying to figure out what people’s needs are, where our danger spots are, what type of investments we can do to make improvements,” he said. “I hope to have a sustainability director in the future, at the right time.”
On Rousselot’s closure:
Rousselot’s gelatin plant off Allens Lane and Washington Street is set to close at the end of the year. As one of the city’s largest taxpayers and landowners, what to do with the property next will be a major issue, Bettencourt said.
There hasn’t been any word on what will happen to the plant’s roughly 330 acres of property scattered around Peabody, but Bettencourt is “very interested” in purchasing some of this land, he said.
“I don’t want to tie myself to any one particular use yet,” he said. “We are very interested in exploring opportunities for Peabody to acquire land, to meet our needs now and in the future. and there’s definitely possibilities that I think are exciting for the city.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter {em}@CarolineEnos.