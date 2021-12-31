SALEM — Alice Fournier Paquette came into this world in a third-floor apartment just outside downtown Salem, on Cypress Street.
It was 12:06 a.m., a midwife would write, on Jan. 1, 1922. Little Alice is believed to have been the first baby born in the city that year.
A century later, Paquette, who now lives at Hawthorne Hill in Danvers, will spend Saturday, her 100th birthday, with a few family members at her daughter’s home in Rowley.
On Thursday, Paquette — whose family couldn’t afford a telephone when she was a girl — and her daughter, Linda McCarthy, spoke to a reporter via FaceTime, on the iPad Paquette uses to keep in touch with her five-generation family.
The Salem Paquette grew up in, first on Cypress and then on Park Street, was still rebuilding from the devastating 1914 fire. Her family, like others of French-Canadian heritage, dealt with poverty and sometimes a language barrier. Her father worked for a coal distributor on Ward Street to support his large family. Alice was the youngest surviving child of seven.
Her mother sewed all of her children’s clothing at home. “I can always remember she made me two dresses, one blue and one green,” Paquette recalled.
She started out attending St. Joseph’s School, then part of the French-speaking parish serving the neighborhood. “All I wanted to do was sing and dance,” Paquette remembered. The nuns weren’t particularly tolerant of that sort of thing.
Paquette’s older sister Irene played piano and little Alice would dance and sing, she remembered. The family had a radio, but the sound was so faint, her father had to lean his head against the speaker to hear it.
Eventually, she transferred to the Saltonstall School, which had opened a few years before she was born.
Linda McCarthy said her mother’s always been energetic, and a bit rebellious.
In one of the homes she lived in as a child, the landlord, a “Mr. Labrecque,” didn’t want anyone sitting on the front porch, even on the nicest days. “The minute we saw him coming, we ran.”
Even in childhood, though, Paquette and her sisters found ways to help out financially. As a girl, she modeled hats for Eva’s Hat Shop downtown. At 9, she stood in a long bread line so her mother wouldn’t have to.
“It was not easy,” she said.
After completing the eighth grade, the end of grammar school in those days, Paquette went to work full-time for a business inside Salem’s old “Flatiron” building, making bathrobes for $2.50 a week. During World War II, she made leggings for soldiers. She later worked for the electronics companies Hytron and Sylvania.
In 1945, she married the love of her life, Lucien Paquette. They had two sons and their daughter, Linda.
“I had the best husband in the world,” Paquette said of Lucien, who died in 1996, not long after the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary. “We did everything together.”
Like many couples of their generation, the husband handled the finances. Almost as if he’d had a premonition, Paquette now recalls, he sat her down to go over the monthly bills and show her how to pay them. Two weeks later, he passed.
On his salary from Atwood and Morrill, Lucien Paquette managed to provide for the couple’s two sons and daughter, as well as keeping his bride in the stylish clothing she loves to this day. Once, when a particular style of shoe she was looking for to match her new jacket with a beaver fur collar was sold out, her husband drove her out to the shoe store’s other location to make sure she found a pair.
As a girl, new shoes were a luxury her family could scarcely afford. She would put cardboard inside the soles when they wore through. When she was a teenager, her mother took her to a shoe store on Central Street, where Paquette had her eye on the elegant heels. “I was 15,” Paquette said. “She came out with these shoes. I said, ‘Ma, those are old lady shoes.’ She told me ‘you want shoes?’” Paquette went home with the sensible shoes that day.
Even as she’s turning 100, Paquette always makes sure she’s dressed, has her face on, and wearing her jewelry. “That’s what gets her up every day,” her daughter said.
“What I like is for everything to match,” Paquette said during an interview in which she was wearing a seasonally appropriate red plaid wool jacket, and silver dangling earrings. She still gets her hair done and gets regular manicures.
While times were tough for her as a child, she thinks she was better off than many children nowadays. “The life I lived, and the life of today? I think it’s terrible ... I think for me, the kids have too much. It’s none of my business but they don’t realize the value of a dollar. You have to work for what you have. They should know it was not that easy.”
The pandemic has made it a little harder to do the social things she loves. After moving to Hawthorne Hill last year, it was hard to make new friends because people were staying in their rooms. But at the senior community she previously lived in in Beverly, Paquette still enjoyed karaoke and dropping in on other residents.
She also loves spending time with her family.
For years she was closest with her older sister Lucy — who also lived to be 100.
A couple of days ago her great-granddaughter Emma — also born on Jan. 1 — paid a visit. She also has another great-grandchild, Alice, who was named for her.
“I’m very lucky for having my daughter and son-in-law,” she said. “They do everything. A lot of people don’t have what I have.”
