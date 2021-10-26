BEVERLY — A public meeting on the upcoming National Grid project in Beverly that was scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed. A new date has not been scheduled.
The Beverly Regional Transmission Reliability Project involves replacing an underground electric transmission line that supplies power to nearly 50,000 customers in Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Manchester, Rockport and Wenham.
The company will install the new cable underground through several streets in Beverly. Residents have expressed concern about the project’s impact.
National Grid has estimated the cost of the project at $81.2 million and has said it will take a year and a half until the new cable is installed and activated.