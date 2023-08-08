PEABODY — A community meeting will be hosted Wednesday night for residents to share their input on a new public safety building the city seeks to build.
Open to the public, the meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside the Higgins Middle School auditorium at 85 Perkins St., right next to where the new building is planned to go.
The new facility would be built on the current site of the police station on Allens Lane. It would host a full police station, fire headquarters and an emergency management component that could open the city up to more grant opportunities, Mayor Ted Bettencourt told The Salem News over the winter.
Work on the project is still in preliminary stages. There was no price tag attached to the project when Bettencourt first announced it in January.
“This is a project that I think is needed and will really set us up nicely in terms of public safety for decades to come,” he said at the time.
