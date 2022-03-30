BEVERLY — A Beverly man has written a memoir about his life experiences, including his participation in the 2013 Boston Marathon.
Richard Tabbut was among the marathoners who were stopped about a half-mile from the finish line when two bombs exploded near the finish line that day. He eventually met up safely with his wife, Maureen, who had been waiting near the finish line for him.
“There are no words sufficient to describe how we all felt at that time with our loves ones in danger,” Tabbut wrote.
Tabbut, 63, said he will serve as a volunteer at the starting line for this year’s Boston Marathon on April 18.
Tabbut’s self-published memoir is called “Still Running After All These Years.” It tells the story of him growing up in Beverly and how his participation in track in middle school and high school sparked a lifetime interest in running. Tabbut also writes about his struggles with mental health and his campaign for Beverly City Council in 2021.
Tabbut said his book will be available on Amazon starting next week for $29.99. He said he will donate the proceeds to the Beverly Rotary Club Foundation. For more information, go to richardtabbut.com.
