Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day. Many businesses, schools and other public buildings are closed in observance of the holiday to honor our fallen armed service members. Here is a look ahead at planned events on the North Shore:
BEVERLY
Instead of the traditional downtown parade on Memorial Day weekend, the city held an inaugural “Warrior Weekend” on May 20 and 21 at Beverly High School, which included military demonstrations and tributes.
BOXFORD
On Sunday, May 28, at 8:30 a.m., veterans form up and march into Mount Vernon Cemetery to decorate graves, followed by a brief ceremony, then march to Brookside Cemetery at 9 a.m. to decorate graves assisted by the Scouts. At 9:45 a.m., veterans meet in front of the Second Congregational Church for a service. At 11:15 a.m., the placement of a wreath at the Civil War Monument follows an ice cream social, which will be after the service.
On Monday, May 29, at 7:30 a.m., veterans and Scouts decorate graves at Harmony Cemetery (Ipswich Road near Kelsey Road) followed by a brief ceremony, then 8 a.m. at Round Top (the Curtis Guild Campsite) to remember those who prepared for military duty at this historic location, then at 8:30 a.m., placing of the flag at Ancient Cemetery. The parade gathers at 9 a.m. at the Community Center in East Boxford Village, stepping off at 9:30 a.m. to march to Village Cemetery. Veterans and Scouts decorate graves with musical accompaniment. Prayer by chaplain, followed by rifle volley, Taps, and parade reforms and marches to James L. Melvin Green for the Memorial Day ceremony.
DANVERS
The annual Danvers Memorial Day parade and Town Hall ceremony is Monday, May 29, with the parade starting at Town Hall at 9 a.m. It will follow the traditional route, stopping at the Porter Cemetery and Memorial Flagpole for laying of wreaths, followed at 10 a.m. by a ceremony at Town Hall. Augy Colarusso, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Japan and Korea and is the recipient of the Korean Service Medal has been honored by the Danvers Veterans Council as Grand Marshal. All Danvers veterans are invited to march in their civilian capacity. A trolley to Town Hall will be available for those who require handicap access. At the ceremony, the Danvers High School Marching Band and Chamber Singers will perform. Guest Speaker will be Jim Ciman, a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, Naval Reserve, and Army National Guard, who also served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He will share some of these experiences. If weather cancelation is necessary, a notice will be posted at www.danversma.gov by 7 a.m. Questions? Contact Kelley Rayos-Teixeira at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 or Dick Moody at 978-836-2395.
HAMILTON
On Friday, May 26, the American Legion Post 194 will visit town schools at 8 a.m., followed by flagging graves in the cemetery and planting flowers at 4 p.m. There is also an event with a DJ starting at 6:30 p.m., free on the lawn at the Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. There will be a special 8:15 p.m. screening of “Top Gun: Maverick”. Rain cancels. This is part of an ongoing movie series, every fourth Friday through Aug. 25. Parking is off street at Patton Homestead. Police details will be on hand to assist visitors. Bring your own chairs, pack picnic or pick one up from vendors. Drinks include beer and wine. Dogs on leash welcome. Updates at www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead.
On Sunday, May 28, the Legion host its Breakfast at the Post, 37 School St., at 8 a.m.
On Monday, May 29, the parade forms up at 8 a.m. at Town Hall, then turns north on Route 1A to the cemetery. Following the program in the cemetery, the parade will continue south on Route 1A to Patton Park, and then back to the Legion Post for a brief ceremony and collation.
IPSWICH
In lieu of the traditional parade, the Veterans Posts of Ipswich will host a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 29, in honor of Memorial Day. This allows those unable to participate due to age or infirmity to participate. Veterans will organize at 10:30 a.m. at the memorial, South Main Street, and kick-off will be at approximately 11 a.m.
MARBLEHEAD
On Friday, May 26, the Masons will sponsor a veterans’ breakfast at the Council on Aging at 9 a.m.
On Saturday, May 27, there will be a grave-flagging at Waterside Cemetery at 9 a.m. Those looking to attend and participate are invited to meet at the Bell Tower.
On Sunday, May 28, there will be a veterans ceremony at Star of the Sea Cemetery at 1 p.m. with the public invited to attend.
On Monday, May 29, the town will host a service at Clark Landing at 8 a.m. and parade at 9 a.m. (mustering at Old Town House) with World War II U.S. Navy Gen. Daniel Genis serving as the honorary grand marshal.
MIDDLETON
Memorial Day takes place on the lawn of the Flint Public Library featuring speaker Kevin Welch, USMC and hosted by the Augustus P. Gardner Legion Post 227, the Middleton Patriotic Observances Committee and the town of Middleton.
Monday, May 29, 9 a.m., the parade steps off from Howe-Manning Elementary School, proceeds to the Memorial Stones at Flint Library lawn for a short ceremony, then continues down Maple Street to Oakdale Cemetery.
PEABODY
On Sunday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to noon, the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery & Crematory, 185 Lake St., will host a Memorial Day service with state Rep. Tom Walsh, who will be joined by Peabody veterans agent Steve Patten. The event will include local readers, raising of the Flag, the Peabody Police Honor Guard, Beverly JROTC Color Guard, and the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School Air Force JROTC Drill Team performing a rifle drill and dedicating the Veterans’ Wreath. The event is rain or shine, at the Veterans’ Flag Circle at the park. Contact info@puritanlawn.com or follow Facebook.com/puritanlawncemetery.
On Monday, the city will conduct its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony at City Hall. The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Allens Lane. The parade will then proceed east on Washington Street, and west on Main Street to City Hall. Washington Street and portions of Main and Lowell streets will be closed to traffic during the parade. This year’s parade will feature Billie Farrell, the first female commander of the USS Constitution. Commander Farrell will march with the USS Constitution Color Guard and a replica of the famous sea-going vessel. After the parade, there will be a ceremony in front of City Hall honoring Peabody’s fallen heroes. Commander Farrell will be the featured speaker.
SALEM
On Sunday, May 28, at 10 a.m., there will be a ceremony at St. Mary’s Cemetery; at 11 a.m., PLAV Maritime Ceremony at Winter Island, and at noon, a memorial Mass will be held at St. John Paul II of Divine Mercy Shrine on St. Peter Street.
On Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. there will be a dedication of Pelletier Square at the corner of Cabot and Gardner streets in honor of U.S. Army PFC Rene “Pete” Pelletier, who was killed in action during the Battle of the Bulge around the town of Bastogne, Germany, just two months before the end of World War II. Along with other family members, Pelletier’s sister will be in attendance to receive the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty. All veterans, friends and Salem residents are welcome.
SWAMPSCOTT
Monday, May 29, 11 a.m., residents are invited to join the Lynn-Swampscott Veterans’ Services in honoring the fallen at the Swampscott Cemetery Veterans’ Section, A collation will follow at the Swampscott VFW, 8 Pine St.
TOPSFIELD
Monday, May 29, Memorial Day parade and ceremony. The parade will start at 9 a.m. behind the Proctor School and it will go down Main Street to Veterans Memorial Green where there will be a short ceremony in front of the monument.
WENHAM
On Monday, May 29, Memorial Day activities begin at 10 a.m. at Cheeseman Memorial at Pingree Park; 11 a.m., laying of wreaths at Civil War Monument and Veterans Memorial; 11:10 a.m., parade to the Main Street Cemetery begins. The parade forms on the road between the Tea House and the Civil War Monument. At 11:45 a.m., ceremony begins by the flag pole in the cemetery. Representative Jerry Parisella is the speaker. Refreshments will be available in the cemetery after the ceremony.