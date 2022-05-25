DANVERS
Monday, May 30, 9 a.m.: Annual Danvers Memorial Day Parade and Town Hall Ceremony. Parade starts at 9 a.m. followed by a ceremony at 10 a.m. U.S. Army veteran Richard A. Greenlaw is this year’s Grand Marshal. The parade follows its traditional route, with stops and placement of wreaths at the Porter Cemetery on High Street and the Memorial Flagpole site in Danvers Square. All Danvers veterans are invited to march in the parade and should arrive by 8:30 a.m. Unable to march? A handicapped-accessible trolley will be available at Town Hall. The Danvers High School Marching Band and Chamber Singers will perform. Guest speaker is the Rev. Michael J. Doyle, Capt. U.S. Navy (retired), and pastor of St. Mary of the Annunciation Church. If rain, cancellation notice will be posted at www.danversma.gov by 7 a.m. on May 30. Questions? Contact Kelley Rayos-Teixeira at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 or Dick Moody at 978-836-2395.
SALEM
Sunday, May 29: Ceremony at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Polish Legion of American Veterans Maritime Ceremony at Winter Island, 11 a.m.; Memorial Mass at St. John Paul II of Divine Mercy Shrine on St. Peter Street, noon.
Monday, May 30 , 11 a.m.: Ceremony at Greenlawn Cemetery. Guest speaker veteran Lawrence Kirby, WWII USMC, who participated in the Pacific Theatre battles on Guam, Bougainville and Iwo Jima. SATV will prerecord the event, which can be accessed at www.youtube.com/user/salemtv1.
BEVERLY
Beverly celebrated Memorial Day early this year with a Memorial Day ceremony in Beverly Farms and a parade downtown on May 22. On Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m., a ceremony will be observed at Independence Park.
PEABODY
Monday, May 30, 11 a.m.: Memorial Day parade and City Hall ceremony. Parade steps off at the intersection of Washington Street and Allens Lane at 11 a.m., proceeds down Washington Street, turns west on Main Street to City Hall. Note, closed to traffic: Stretches of Washington, Main and Lowell streets. Followed by a City Hall ceremony honoring fallen heroes.
WENHAM
Monday, May 30: Cheeseman Memorial at Pingree Field, 211 Main St., 10:15 a.m., followed by Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial, Route 1A, at 11 a.m.; followed by refreshments and lunch at the Fire House, 140 Main St., Wenham, noon.
IPSWICH:
Sunday, May 29, 10:15 a.m.: Service will be held at the Ascension Memorial Church, County Street, Ipswich, followed by the planting of a tree in honor of departed member Charles Laughton.
Monday, May 30, 9:30 a.m.: Parade forms up at Civil War Memorial. Ceremonies commence at 10 a.m. In the event of extreme weather, ceremonies will move indoors to the Ipswich Family YMCA on County Road.
TOPSFIELD:
Monday, May 30, 9 a.m.: Topsfield Memorial Day Parade steps off on Grove Street, continues along Main Street to the Veterans Memorial Green for a service in front of the Town Library. The parade reforms, and continues to Pine Grove Cemetery for another service. All residents and especially military families are invited and encouraged to attend. The Proctor School Band will perform. Questions? Call 978-887-1500.
MARBLEHEAD
Monday, May 30, 8 a.m.: Muster and service kicks off the day downtown at Clark’s Landing. Veterans leave from the Old Town House on Washington Street, march along Pleasant Street, to Memorial Park. The main parade begins on Spring Street, turns left onto Cressey Street, to Green Street, turns left again on Turner Road to Waterside Cemetery. There will be a second service at waterside for final presentations with speaker Mike Brophy. For more details www.marblehead.org/home/news/memorial-day-weekend-events
HAMILTON
Monday, May 30, 9 a.m.: Hamilton’s American Legion A.P. Gardner Post 194 hosts its annual parade. Marchers will assemble and step off the parade from Town Hall to the Soldiers Monument, then to Hamilton Cemetery for a short ceremony. The parade continues to Town Hall, the Community House, Patton Park, and ends at the Legion Post with a reading of deceased members/veterans. For more details check the American Legion Post 194 page on Facebook.Link_lpoanzsj