PEABODY — The Peabody Education Foundation’s Mental Wellness Initiative for the city’s schools got a big boost funding recently from North Shore Bank.
On Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29), the bank’s CEO Kevin M. Tierney, along with Chris Pesce, Vice President of Marketing, presented a check for $25,000 to that end to PEF President and Chairman David Gravel and other members of the Foundation.
“We recognize that even children experience depression and anxiety, and we’re committed to strengthening mental health resources for our students, our schools, and our community. The services provided by the Peabody Education Foundation are essential in promoting the health, safety, and wellness for all of the children in our community, both physically and emotionally. We are pleased to be teaming up with the PEF to raise critical funds for mental health advocacy, services, and support”, said Tierney.
The Mental Wellness Initiative was established by the Foundation to raise mental health awareness for Peabody students, staff, and families. North Shore Bank’s donation will be utilized to provide reading materials, motivational speakers, and other resources to help Peabody schools deal with mental health issues.
“The challenge we face today is how to adapt our educational system to address the mental health issues that have escalated during the past two years due to COVID, as well as those issues that continue to challenge our schools every day. Supporting mental wellness in our schools and community is a critical need and this initiative would not be possible without the support of community partners like North Shore Bank,” said Gravel.
For more information on the Peabody Education foundation, visit www.peabodyedfoundation.org.