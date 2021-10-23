BOSTON — A state-mandated recycling program aimed at keeping mercury-laden thermostats from regional landfills saw a massive decline in collections of the toxic metal during the pandemic.
A report released by the state Department of Environmental Protection said the recycling program collected 6,043 thermostats and 48.8 pounds of mercury last year. That's a more than 50% reduction over 2019, according to the report.
The report's authors attributed the significant decline in collections to the pandemic, suggesting that fewer in-home thermostat replacements were done, along with a delay of dropping thermostats off for recycling and collection locations returning less recycling containers due to limited personnel.
But they noted that more people are converting their home heating and cooling systems and that's resulting in more mercury thermostats being recycled.
"The accelerated adoption of 'smart-home' controls and the array of utility programs which encourage early thermostat replacements, continue to be major drivers of collections," Ralph Vasami, executive director of the Thermostat Recycling Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit funded by thermostat manufacturers, wrote in the report.
Vasami pointed out that the nonprofit is collecting a product that hasn't been sold in stores since 2007, and that "as there is a decreasing number of mercury-containing thermostats in use, our collections will continue to decline."
The old thermostats are collected by contractors and wholesalers and dropped off at special bins located in hardware and plumbing supply stores as well as city in town halls, many of which were closed during the pandemic. The nonprofit group collects the old heating and cooling controls and sends them to recycling plants.
Since 2000, the annual quantity of mercury collected in Massachusetts has been an average of 37.1 pounds, according to data provided by the group.
Mercury production was banned in Massachusetts years ago, and state regulators say mercury pollution has declined more than 90% since the 1990s.
But environmental groups say hundreds of thousands of old mercury thermostats still hang on the walls of homes and businesses. If thrown away, they say, mercury seeps into rivers, ponds, lakes and eventually the food chain through contaminated fish.
In 2014, the Legislature voted to require contractors to recycle mercury thermostats removed from renovated homes and buildings. The law authorizes state inspections and allows cities and towns to impose fines for violations.
Environmentalists say the law was watered down amid industry pressure, and it pales in comparison to similar laws in other states.
Several other Northeast states — including Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island — require thermostat and light bulb manufacturers to offer financial incentives for recycling.
Mercury is a potent neurotoxin that’s especially dangerous for children and fetuses. It damages the heart, central nervous system and immune system, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Exposure most often comes from eating contaminated fish.
A 2014 DEP report revealed that freshwater fish taken from many Massachusetts lakes, rivers and ponds remain unsafe to eat because of mercury contamination.
The department that year posted advisories for dozens of area bodies of water including Lake Attitash in Amesbury, Crystal Lake in Haverhill, Pomp’s Pond and Haggetts Pond in Andover, and Forest Lake in Methuen.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.