PEABODY — Donald Frost, of Merrimac, the second man involved in last year’s murder of Peabody resident Prince Charles Thompson, pleaded guilty to charges of being an accessory to murder after the fact, larceny of a motor vehicle, and intimidation of a witness, at a hearing in Salem Superior Court on Tuesday, June 27.
Frost was being held without bail, alongside Charles Burgess, of Peabody, who is charged with first-degree murder, as well as charges of motor vehicle larceny, witness intimidation, and a separate robbery of another man whose cell phone was stolen at gunpoint. Burgess had pleaded not guilty on all charges; his Superior Court case is currently in the discovery stage.
The fatal shooting occurred Jan. 24, 2022, just outside of downtown Peabody at Thompson’s home on Wallis Street.
Burgess, a high school friend of Thompson’s, allegedly shot Thompson in the chest after accessing his home, then stole his car and escaped with Frost.
Set up to start a new job the very next day, friends and family remember Thompson as a hard-working and good-natured person.
“A lot of people had a lot of great things to say about Prince because he was very loved,” explained Prince Thompson’s mother, Lusty Thompson. “You couldn’t find anybody who disliked him. There was absolutely no one who said anything bad.”
The full extent to which Frost was involved in the murder is not entirely clear, however, as police reports and certain court records were sealed by the judge because of Burgess’ ongoing trial.
Frost received a minimum sentencing of five years at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center, and will be eligible for probation after one year under the condition of having no contact with witnesses, Burgess, or Lusty Thompson, as well as maintaining employment.
Thompson’s mother, however, expressed frustration with the sentencing and various aspects of how the case was handled throughout. She said she believes Frost should have been charged with murder like Burgess, in part due to Frost’s previous criminal history.
“They didn’t charge (Frost) correctly, he’s proven that he has absolutely no respect for law enforcement, authority, and rules,” said Lusty Thompson.
Burgess’ next court date is a status hearing on Aug. 2.